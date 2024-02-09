Anker’s new Soundcore Space One headphones rock improved ANC at $80 (Save $20)

Through the end of the day, Best Buy is offering Anker’s new Soundcore Space One Headphones for $79.99 shipped. This is $20 off the usual $100 price tag and one of the very first price cuts to date. These new and more affordable headphones just launched last fall with a larger emphasis on active noise cancellation, and now they’re an even better value with the return of an all-time low price. We walk through what to expect in our recent hands-on review, but also take a closer look below.

Anker’s Space One headphones arrive with a refreshed design that packs in far more features than you’d expect from a $100 price tag – let alone today’s sale price. Upgraded ANC is the biggest one, which, from my personal testing, handles the overwhelming audio of New York City with ease – so getting a little peace at home or on a plane shouldn’t be an issue. There are 40 hours of playback with the noise cancellation tech enabled and as many as 55 hours when it’s turned off.

If higher fidelity music is more important than top-notch ANC, then the Anker Soundcore Space Q45 is worth a closer look. These headphones are seeing the same $20 discount as the Space One cans are, which drops them down to $129.99 at Amazon. Today’s offer is the first since the holidays and one of the best prices we’ve seen. It’s a different take on a pair of affordable over-ear headphones, putting immersive audio in the forefront. We loved them in our hands-on review, too.

Anker Soundcore Space One features:

Stay focused during bustling journeys with our upgraded noise cancelling structure. Space One excels in blocking out mid to high-frequency sounds with 2X more voice reduction. Adaptive noise cancelling detects external sounds and sound leakage, auto-calibrating to deliver optimal noise reduction. Escape unwanted distractions, whether you’re on a noisy train, in a bustling café, or your headphones aren’t sitting on your ears properly.

