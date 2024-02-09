Digital gift cards just in time for Super Bowl LVIII: Domino’s, Uber Eats, Taco Bell, more from $20

Just ahead of Valentine’s Day and this year’s Super Bowl, we are now tracking a large selection of deals on a wide-range of soft cards from both Amazon and Best Buy. For today only, you’ll find a straight discount at up to 20% on various denominations of Domino’s gift cards as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Like most gift card deals, if you plan on spending any cash on Domino’s over the next several months (or during the Super Bowl this weekend), you might as well score a deal these are digital cards so they will be available to use for this weekend. From there, you’ll find loads of options at Amazon, from Uber Eats and Google Play to Taco Bell, Airbnb, and much more, that are either discounted or come along with free Amazon credit. Head below for a closer look.

Today’s gift card deals:

Speaking of Super bowl snacks, you can still leverage Prime 2-day shipping to score up to 30% off a range of snacks and drinks at Amazon. pricing starts from just $4 on everything from chips and salsa to sparkling water, nuts, and much more.

Domino’s gift card details:

Usable up to balance only to buy goods or services at participating Domino’s stores in the U.S. Not redeemable to purchase gift cards. Not redeemable for cash except as required by law.

Not a credit or debit card. Safeguard the card. It will not be replaced or replenished if lost, stolen or used without authorization. CARDCO CXXV, Inc. is the card issuer and sole obligor to card owner.

CARDCO may delegate its issuer obligations to an assignee, without recourse. If delegated, the assignee, and not CARDCO, will be sole obligor to card owner.



FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!