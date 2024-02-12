LEGO sets sights on Emerald City with four upcoming ‘Wicked’ sets releasing in October

Last night, during the Super Bowl, the first trailer aired for the upcoming musical-turned-film Wicked. Right on schedule, the LEGO Group took to its social media to tease a collaboration with the upcoming theatrical release. Today, we can confirm that not only is a LEGO Wicked collaboration going to happen, it’ll be delivering four sets.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news, and give our LEGO account over on X (Twitter) a follow, as well as our Threads, Mastodon, BlueSky, Instagram, and TikTok. You can, of course, always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter. You can also support 9to5Toys by purchasing LEGO from our affiliate links for the LEGO Shop, Amazon, and Zavvi

We have confirmation of the next LEGO theme! As first reported by brick_clicker on Instagram and then confirmed by our own sources, there’s going to be a tie-in with the upcoming musical. A batch of LEGO Wicked sets will be due out later this year closer to when the movie actually debuts in theaters, with four creations hitting store shelves ahead of time.

As of now, all we have are the confirmation that the following four sets are in the works. There’s no information on just what each of the creations will be, or how many pieces will be included. We do have pricing for each of the LEGO Wicked sets, which range from $30 up to $90. This wave of kits is on the more affordable side, which is generally what we tend to see with these movie tie-in creations.

75681: $29.99

75682: $49.99

75683: $59.99

75684: $89.99

All four of the sets will be releasing on October 1. The actual Wicked movie will be coming to theaters the following month on November 27.

The fantasy setting of Wicked really lends itself well to LEGO. There’s really no telling just what kinds of creations we could see from the theme, although we can definitely make some guesses. That $90 set would be a pretty compelling Emerald Train. Emerald City itself should be represented in more than just one of these models, although I would expect vignettes rather than any kind of full representation of the city.

What would you like to see from the LEGO Wicked sets? Let us know in the comments below.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!