Save 20% on Journey Find My gear from $20: Item tracker, passport holder, wallet, more

Journey launched its new LOC8 Apple Find My-equipped accessory line over the last few months and we are now tracking a solid 20% off all of it. One of the latest additions to the lineup is the LOC8 Finder Fob – a small keyring-ready item finder to help keep tabs on everything from your bags, pets, and keys, among other things. It carries a regular price of $25, but using code SAVE20 at checkout will drop the price down to $19.99. There is a $5 delivery fee here, but this is still the lowest price we have tracked on this model yet, and you can side-step the shipping charge by adding it into a larger order. Head below for more details.

While you can use the code above on the other items in the Find My LOC8 lineup (found below), let’s us quickly go over the feature set on the Finder Fob. Designed to help track down anything it is attached to, it features a water-resistant build, a built-in speaker, and access to Apple’s Find My network. It also includes a 30-meter Bluetooth range so you can quickly track down items in your immediate vicinity.

Attach to keys, purses, luggage, and more…Pair with Apple’s Find my App in a few simple steps…Track your item by playing a ringtone from your iPhone (when near), or via your Find My map (when far).

Note: Remember to use code SAVE20 at checkout to drop 20% off your total.

Journey LOC8 Finder Fob features:

Track with ease using our Fob-shaped Bluetooth Tracker! Connects seamlessly to Apple Find My network, perfect for keys, suitcase, backpack, or pets. Replaceable battery, dust, and water-resistant. Stay organized effortlessly – get yours now!

