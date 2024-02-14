Apple’s premium Leather Link Apple Watch Bands are now a better value at $50 (Reg. $99)

Woot is now offering Apple’s official Leather Link Apple Watch Bands for $49.99 Prime shipped. A $6 delivery fee will be added on otherwise. This is down from $99 no matter which of the 41mm or 45mm sizes you opt for, or which of the Midnight or Ink finishes catches your eye. There’s 49% in savings and a match of the all-time low to be had, all while matching our previous mention from back in November. Head below for more.

Regardless of which style you bring home, you’re looking at one of the more premium additions to Apple’s official stable of Watch bands. The official Leather Link is handcrafted in France out of Roux Granada leather and is certainly a higher-end accessory compared to the FineWoven band that replaced it in the lineup. Alongside its stylish appearance, the Leather Link band also features a magnetic design that locks in place without having to fuss with a clasp.

If Apple’s official offering isn’t quite what you’re looking for, you can also just shop all of our favorite band recommendations. Breaking down the best options out there for any style or budget, there’s an assortment of curated leather bands, metal link straps, fitness-ready solutions, and other accessories for Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Today’s discount is the perfect way to upgrade one of the discounted Apple Watch Series 9 that are on sale today at $90 off. If you’re not sold on the Ultra and want something a bit more affordable, you can still add the rugged stylings of the Ocean band to one of the Series 9 styles from $309.

Apple Watch Leather Link band features:

The Leather Link features handcrafted Roux Granada leather made in France. The strap elegantly wraps around the wrist and magically attaches with flexible moulded magnets that gently flex to help maintain a secure, comfortable fit throughout the day.

