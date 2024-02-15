Goal Zero’s Yeti 1500X power station offers 1,516Wh capacity and 10 ports for $1,260 low

Amazon is offering the Goal Zero Yeti 1500X Portable Power Station for $1,259.99 shipped. Down from its $1,800 price tag, it kept at its MSRP for most of 2023, primarily for the first 10 months until Black Friday and Christmas sales brought costs down to $1,500 at the lowest. Today’s deal comes in as a 30% markdown off the going rate, beating our previous mention by $40 and landing at a new all-time low. This device provides a 1,516Wh capacity, with plenty of output ports to ensure everything you need to stay running remains running. The station itself is able to fully charge in 14 hours via a standard wall outlet and 18-36 hours with a Boulder 100 Briefcase Solar Panel. If you want a faster charge when you connect to a wall outlet though, by using the Goal Zero Yeti X 600W Power Supply, the station will be able to fill its battery in just three hours. For outputs, you’ll get two AC ports, two USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, two 6mm ports, a regulated 12V port, and one car port. Head below to read more.

For more power station options, check out the ongoing deals on several Anker power stations, bundles, and accessories like the 521 portable power station that provides a 256Wh capacity and nine output ports. And be sure to also check out EcoFlow’s nine-day Valentine’s sale that is taking up to $2,399 off the company’s power stations, solar panels, expansion batteries, and bundles. This sale will continue until February 17 with one more scheduled 24-hour flash sale on February 16 that will increase savings to their absolute maximum rates by bundling certain items together.

Goal Zero Yeti 1500X Portable Power Station features:

Power. Anything. Anywhere. This portable backup power supply is versatile enough to keep things running off grid or during an emergency power outage. Power phones, electric barbecues, laptops, TVs and more; includes 1 power station, 1 wall charger and 1 user guide.

10 Versatile Ports, 1,516 Wh Capacity: Power most small and large appliances and backup home circuits with the Yeti 1500X, which keeps full-size refrigerators, microwaves and more running efficiently with a pure sine 2000 W (3500 W surge) AC inverter

Durable Construction, Safe Electric & Solar Power: With a heavy-duty anodized aluminum enclosure and tier 1 lithium battery cell, this electric power station will provide reliable, safe power for years to come — with super quiet operation and no gas or toxic fumes

Recharge with Solar & Unlock Indefinite Power: Turn your Yeti 1500X into a solar generator when you combine it with a Goal Zero solar panel; our power stations feature a 600 Watt MPPT charge controller (Maximum Power Point Tracking), which increases solar input by up to 30 percent

This Is Goal Zero: Inspired by passion for adventure, respect for the planet, and a humanitarian heart, we’re presenting a new way forward in portable power use, as well as ensuring all communities have the necessary resources to reach their full potential

