Goal Zero’s Yeti 1500X power station offers 1,516Wh capacity and 10 ports for $1,260 low

Amazon is offering the Goal Zero Yeti 1500X Portable Power Station for $1,259.99 shipped. Down from its $1,800 price tag, it kept at its MSRP for most of 2023, primarily for the first 10 months until Black Friday and Christmas sales brought costs down to $1,500 at the lowest. Today’s deal comes in as a 30% markdown off the going rate, beating our previous mention by $40 and landing at a new all-time low. This device provides a 1,516Wh capacity, with plenty of output ports to ensure everything you need to stay running remains running. The station itself is able to fully charge in 14 hours via a standard wall outlet and 18-36 hours with a Boulder 100 Briefcase Solar Panel. If you want a faster charge when you connect to a wall outlet though, by using the Goal Zero Yeti X 600W Power Supply, the station will be able to fill its battery in just three hours. For outputs, you’ll get two AC ports, two USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, two 6mm ports, a regulated 12V port, and one car port. Head below to read more.

More Goal Zero power stations seeing Amazon discounts:

Goal Zero bundles seeing Amazon discounts:

For more power station options, check out the ongoing deals on several Anker power stations, bundles, and accessories like the 521 portable power station that provides a 256Wh capacity and nine output ports. And be sure to also check out EcoFlow’s nine-day Valentine’s sale that is taking up to $2,399 off the company’s power stations, solar panels, expansion batteries, and bundles. This sale will continue until February 17 with one more scheduled 24-hour flash sale on February 16 that will increase savings to their absolute maximum rates by bundling certain items together.

Goal Zero Yeti 1500X Portable Power Station features:

  • Power. Anything. Anywhere. This portable backup power supply is versatile enough to keep things running off grid or during an emergency power outage. Power phones, electric barbecues, laptops, TVs and more; includes 1 power station, 1 wall charger and 1 user guide.
  • 10 Versatile Ports, 1,516 Wh Capacity: Power most small and large appliances and backup home circuits with the Yeti 1500X, which keeps full-size refrigerators, microwaves and more running efficiently with a pure sine 2000 W (3500 W surge) AC inverter
  • Durable Construction, Safe Electric & Solar Power: With a heavy-duty anodized aluminum enclosure and tier 1 lithium battery cell, this electric power station will provide reliable, safe power for years to come — with super quiet operation and no gas or toxic fumes
  • Recharge with Solar & Unlock Indefinite Power: Turn your Yeti 1500X into a solar generator when you combine it with a Goal Zero solar panel; our power stations feature a 600 Watt MPPT charge controller (Maximum Power Point Tracking), which increases solar input by up to 30 percent
  • This Is Goal Zero: Inspired by passion for adventure, respect for the planet, and a humanitarian heart, we’re presenting a new way forward in portable power use, as well as ensuring all communities have the necessary resources to reach their full potential

