HyperX’s Alloy Origins 65% mechanical keyboard with Aqua switches now at $70 low (30% off)

Amazon is now offering the HyperX Alloy Origins 65 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard with Aqua switches down at $69.99 shipped. Regularly $100, this is a solid 30% off and the lowest we can find. This model is also now at the best price we have seen on Amazon at $10 under best deal we have tracked previously. As the name suggests, this one lands with a 65% form-factor to save space on your desktop with an aircraft-grade aluminum body and double shot PBT keycaps with side printing. The Aqua mechanical switches “are balanced for speed and accuracy” and join RGB backlit keys with “radiant lighting effects.” It also links up with the HyperX NGENUITY software to build custom “macros, and set up per-key lighting and effects.” Head below for additional details.

Another model that will keep your battlestation upgrade spending down is the latest MSI Vigor GK71 Sonic Blue AM Mechanical RGB Gaming Keyboard. This one regularly fetches $130, but you can land one down at just over $65 shipped on Amazon right now. This model trades out the compact form-factor for more of a full-size option with an included wrist-rest. Scope it out right here.

And speaking of keyboards, this morning also saw a rare deal go live on 8Bitdo’s vintage Nintendo-inspired mechanical model. Coming complete with a pair of programmable Super Buttons, you can score one starting from $85.50 shipped right now with all of the details waiting in today’s coverage.

Then head over to our PC gaming deal hub for even more price drops.

HyperX Alloy Origins 65 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard features:

Petite 65% form factor: Free up more room for your mouse with this supremely compact keyboard. Side-printed functions on the keycaps allow you to quickly locate secondary keypress functionality.

Full aircraft-grade aluminum body: The aluminum casing keeps the keyboard structurally sound and stable when the action gets intense and the game hangs in the balance; battle after battle, night after night.

Double shot PBT keycaps with side printing: The pre-installed PBT keycaps have text on the sides to help you quickly locate additional key functions.

HyperX Mechanical switches: Reliable HyperX key switches are balanced for speed and accuracy to help provide faster keypresses with fewer mistakes. Their exposed LED design delivers stunning RGB lighting that stands out.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!