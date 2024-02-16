Apple’s iPhone 14 now starts from $590 with new all-time low Woot refurb deals (Orig. $799+)

Woot is now discounting certified refurbished iPhone 14. Pricing starts at $589.99 Prime shipped for the unlocked 256GB capacity, and delivery will run you $6 otherwise. This is down from the original $899 price tag and marks a new all-time low. We last saw this capacity on sale for $769, and now it’s a total of $309 off. The 512GB capacity hits $634.99 in today’s sale from its original $1,099 price tag. There are multiple colorways available for each storage option, too. Head below for more.

Centered around a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, iPhone 14 features an A15 Bionic chip which enables entirely new features like Emergency SOS via satellite connectivity and crash detection. There’s three storage capacities available, all of which come in one of four different colorways. There’s a dual camera system around back, with the usual Face ID module up top, too.

Just don’t forget that you can complement your iPhone 14 with one of Apple’s official clear cases right now, too. Some ongoing discounts drop the whole collection down to $35 from the usual $49 price tags, letting you score one of the best cases on the market on sale. It’s a perfect way to not just show off the look of your handset, but also display Pokémon cards or Polaroids.

iPhone 14 features:

The iPhone 14 models come in blue, purple, midnight, starlight, and (PRODUCT)RED, plus Apple added a new yellow color that was recently released in March. The iPhone 14 is equipped with a 6.1-inch OLED display and Apple’s improved Bionic A15 processor. On the back there is a Dual camera setup with 12MP main camera and 12MP Ultra-wide sensor.

