LEGO’s new Micro Rocket Launchpad set is now available as a gift with purchase

Update: The new LEGO Baby Space Base set, I mean the Micro Rocket Launchpad is now available as a gift with purchase in all orders over $200. Only LEGO Insiders members (free to join) can score it right now, with general availability launching next week.

Last month, 9to5Toys was able to share a look at the adorable new LEGO Classic Space tribute set that reimagined the theme with some baby astronauts. Now we can report on the official rollout of the gift with purchase set.

The new Micro Rocket Launchpad will be officially available as a gift with purchase. This means that you’ll have to buy other LEGO sets in order to unlock this one as a freebie bundled onto your order.

With as fun as this model is, there’s no surprise that builders are going to have to shell out some cash in order to bring this to their collections. The promotion will be available on all LEGO.com orders over $200 starting at the end of this week. As of now, 9to5Toys can’t report on any specific requirements as far as theme exclusions go, so any purchase over $200 should do the trick. Overseas, there is a €200 threshold to hit.

Launches this weekend

The LEGO Micro Rocket Launchpad gift with purchase will go live starting on February 16 and run through the weekend. It ends on February 19, or when stock runs out. This is a shorter runtime compared to previous promotional sets, which should hopefully mean that the LEGO Group is accounting for its popularity ahead of time. Still, I wouldn’t anticipate this being around for the entire weekend.

The new tribute to Classic Space arrives as set number 40712 and includes 325 pieces. The Micro Rocket Launchpad includes a few different LEGO vehicles, including a mini Galaxy Explorer, an eight-wheeled rover, a command center, and a rocket launch station. There’s also two baby astronauts to fit with all of the appropriately-scaled space exploration gear. We break down all the details in our original launch coverage.

