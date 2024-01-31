LEGO’s adorable new Micro Rocket Launchpad set includes two baby Classic Space astronauts

We’re getting a first look at an upcoming LEGO gift with purchase tonight, and it’s out of this world. The upcoming LEGO Micro Rocket Launchpad is giving Classic Space fans a little more love to start off 2024, and with a unique twist!

Check out this new Classic Space promotional set

The new LEGO Micro Rocket Launchpad has to be one of the more fun gift with purchases we’ve seen over the years. It’s on the smaller side, as these promotional kits typically are. But you wouldn’t know that just from looking at the one blurry photo we can share, as everything is scaled down to fit with the fun theming this time. The Classic Space action is all about baby astronauts.

LEGO first introduced the baby Classic Space Astronaut back in the Series 24 CMF. It was a frankly amazing move to keep the old school theme going with some fun twists, and now it seems that the LEGO Group had far more in mind with the concept than just a single figure.

The upcoming set features four distinct builds. There’s a little command center, as well as the titular launchpad for a Saturn V-style rocket. Then there is a pair of vehicles. The Galaxy Explorer is getting a miniature and baby-sized version, while an eight-wheeled rover looks to be entirely new for the revamped retro theme – although it does look like it could be inspired by the older Mobile Recovery Vehicle or the Uranium Search Vehicle.

Everything in the kit is rocking the blue, grey, and transparent orange color palette you’d expect from the theming. It’s also on the larger side for a promotional kit. We don’t know how many pieces the model will come with yet, but even just getting four builds in one set is more robust than we typically see from these kinds of freebies.

But I did say that the LEGO Micro Rocket Launchpad was all about the baby Classic Space astronauts. We’re getting two of them in the set: a white one and a blue one. Fans will know that the one and only version of the baby space explorer has come in blue, but now we’re also getting a white one!

As of now, 9to5Toys can’t yet report one when this set is going to be available. Being a gift with purchase means you’ll have to spend a certain amount of money on sets in order to score the LEGO Micro Rocket Launchpad – meaning you won’t be able to just buy it outright. Given its size, this should come in orders around $100 or so. We’ll be keeping an eye on things to offer some better info closer to the release.

See more Are you sold on this gift with or purchase? — TidBricks (@TidBricks) February 1, 2024

A great start to gift with purchases

Today’s news about the Classic Space promotional set is just the latest in the world of good news for LEGO gift with purchases. Earlier in the year, the LEGO Group revealed the new Micro Ninjago City as another one of these freebie kits. That was already a perfect start to 2024, and now another beloved LEGO theme is taking the spotlight.

