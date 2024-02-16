Respawn is reportedly in development on a new first-person Star Wars Mandalorian game

It appears as though the folks over at Respawn Entertainment are currently in the process of developing a first-person Star Wars Mandalorian game, according to Insider Gaming. Respawn has been responsible for some of the more compelling AAA experience set in a galaxy far, far away as of late with the Star Wars Jedi series, so fans of the epic sci-fi franchise could be in for a real treat with this new take on The Mandalorian saga. Everything we know is waiting down below.

New Star Wars Mandalorian game in the works at Respawn

As you can imagine, at this point details are thin on what shape the new Star Wars Mandalorian game might take. Reports suggest players will be taking control of a Mandalorian bounty hunter, although who that might be is currently unclear, with the game set sometime during the rein of the Galactic Empire.

VentureBeat’s initial report, on what appears to now be known as Respawn’s upcoming Star Wars Mandalorian game, appears to have been on point. And it is now saying the game will be focused on player mobility and style – there is apparently some kind of health regeneration system in place for stringing together enemy kills.

Reports suggest the game is a fast-paced one due to the use of the Mandalorian’s jetpack – Repsawn is no stranger to this sort of navigation in its games. Players will apparently be able to leverage the jetpack for horizontal and vertical dashing mechanics, jumping, and sliding across the map – it plays something similar to Apex Legends in this regard, according to Insider Gaming. Weapons at the players disposal will seemingly include a wrist rocket, grapple hook, and a visor for tagging enemies.

The new Star Wars Mandalorian game will not be an open-world experience, but rather spread through linear levels across a number of different planets and locales in the galaxy. And there is no indication whether or not it will include any multiplayer elements as of right now.

It is apparently at least a “year or two” away from release at this point.

We will update this post as more details surface.

