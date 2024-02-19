Belkin’s 2-in-1 BoostCharge Pro 15W MagSafe charger sees second-ever discount to $117

Belkin is now offering its new BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 15W MagSafe Charger for $116.99 shipped. This is only the second discount since launching last fall and now drops from the usual $130 price tag. It’s the first chance to save since back in December and is the second-best offer so far. The savings should apply automatically once added to your cart, but if not, applying code PD24 will lock-in the deals. We break it down below the fold and over in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Belkin’s new 2-in-1 charging dock takes a more premium build to its iPhone and Apple Watch charging abilities with an organic design that’s covered in a silicone exterior. It has a 15W main MagSafe pad that can hold your iPhone 15 both vertically and horizontally for StandBy, and even folds down into a more flat stand for docking a pair of earbuds. Around the back of the Belkin BoostCharge Pro then is an Apple Watch fast charging puck to round out the experience. Oh! And you’re also getting the charger and cable in the box for a complete charging kit right out of the packaging.

Also on sale, Belkin’s just-released Qi2 MagSafe chargers are getting in on the savings for the very first time. These are at 20% off, and while not as premium as the BoostCharge Pro above, will still dish out the same 15W speeds to your iPhone 15 for much less. There’s two different designs on sale, both of which start at $48.

Belkin BoostCharge Pro features:

This ultra-convenient charging dock delivers 15W of fast wireless charging to your iPhone 12 and later, Apple Watch 4 and later, and many models of AirPods. Leveraging MagSafe technology, you can place your iPhone on the charging pad for a secure, aligned connection. It’s StandBy ready for you to take advantage of iPhone placement options.

