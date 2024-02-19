Go save $400 on Trek’s Electra Cruiser Go! step-over e-bike with 40-mile range for $1,200

Trek Bicycle is offering its Electra Cruiser Go! Step-Over e-bike for $1,199.99 shipped. Down from its usual $1,600 price tag, it saw fewer discounts over 2023 in comparison with other big e-bike brands. While we’ve seen this particular model go for $200 less before, it has been quite some time since we’ve seen significant drops in price, making today’s deal a rare chance to save. It comes in as a 25% markdown off the going rate and lands as the second-lowest price we have tracked.

The Cruiser Go! e-bike is an homage to the American beach-cruising classics of years past, equipped with a 250W rear-hub motor and a fully-integrated 250Wh battery that reach a max speed of 20 MPH for up to 40 miles on a single charge. It features mechanical disc brakes, fatter 27.5-inch tires for a smoother ride, and an LED controller that lets you monitor and change the e-bikes functions and settings. It also comes supported by the Trek Central app which lets you get pre-ride information such as battery levels before even heading out the door, as well as live performance levels, GPS mapping, and it even saves the information from your previous rides for future reviews.

Rad Power is still offering a massive $900 price cut on its RadRover 6 Plus Fat-Tire e-bike that has a 750W brushless geared hub motor and a semi-integrated 672Wh battery working together to reach top speeds of 20 MPH and travels with a range of up to 45 miles on a single charge. It comes with a variety of features like its pair of 26-inch by 4-inch puncture-resistant fat tires to ensure your joyride is never cut short. Priority Bicycles, likewise, has a Presidents’ Day sale still going that is taking 15% off its three e-bike models and 20% off a selection of its non-electric models.

Trek Electra Cruiser Go! Step-Over e-bike features:

The Electra Cruiser Go! is an homage to an American classic, but with an e-bike twist. Comfort and control paired with modern style and technology create the ultimate cruising experience whether you’re near or far from the beach. Pedal-assisted support and our patented Flat Foot Technology® make this single-speed e-bike an elevated classic.

