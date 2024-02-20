Android game and app deals: Game of Life 1 and 2, KNIGHTS, Boxing Gym Story, more

The Tuesday afternoon collection of today’s best Android game and app deals is now ready to go. Just be sure to scope out the deals we are tracking on Samsung’s latest Galaxy Chromebook 2, the official Galaxy Z Flip 5 official cases, and Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 5 folding smartphone itself. As for the apps, highlights include titles like The Game of Life 1 and 2, The Black Dungeon, KNIGHTS, Boxing Gym Story, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.

Best Android apps and games on sale:

More Android app deals still live:

The Game of Life features:

Attend college, accept a job and play minigames in this interactive app that is fun for the whole family. Watch as board piece characters come to life and make their way through the various stages of life on this spectacular, 3D animated reworking of the familiar physical board.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!