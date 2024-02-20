Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 5 folding smartphone comes with a $150 Amazon credit at $1,003

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 for $1,003.30 shipped with a bundled $150 Amazon credit. Today’s offer scores you the unlocked foldable for just about its MSRP, with an added $150 in cash back to spend on your future Amazon purchase. We last saw the smartphone at $100 off, and now today’s offer arrives with an extra $50 in savings and enough value to be the second-best price cut to date. We break down the experience in our hands-on review, as well.

Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Z Flip 5 takes on a more casual approach to folding devices with a design that’s inspired by old-school flip phones. Not changing it up all too much from last year’s model, there’s the same treatment that this smartphone’s bigger brother is getting with the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 chip and refreshed hinge mechanism. The interior 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 120Hz display remains the same, while the exterior panel is getting a major upgrade to take on the likes of Motorola with a larger design that can show much more content, has a full keyboard for replies, and can run full apps.

Today’s discount also lands just after seeing an all-time low unfold on the Google Pixel Fold. This take on foldables is dropping to $1,399 for the first time since Black Friday, saving you $400 from the usual price tag. There’s also the OnePlus Open, which clocks in at a sale price of $1,500. It may only be $200 off, but matches the price of Samsung’s latest Z Fold 5 at $1,500.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 features:

Flex the pocket-perfect and powerful Galaxy Z Flip5; With its innovative design, this compact phone is packed with a big personality. With Flex Window, the large cover screen you can use while compact, Galaxy Z Flip5 single-handedly takes convenience to a whole new level; Simply reply to texts, change songs and snap photos with just one hand. Meet your new selfie bestie; Find the perfect angle with a cover screen that lets you clearly preview pics live before capturing; Then, snap your share-worthy shot with the best camera on Galaxy Z Flip5

