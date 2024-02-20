Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 official cases now start from just $21 at Amazon (Reg. $40+)

Amazon is following up this morning’s Z Flip 5 promotion with a collection of official case discounts. Falling to new all-time lows across the board, you’ll be able to save on four different designs to protect your new foldable. A favorite has the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Flap Eco Leather at $53.02 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. This is down from $90 and marking a new all-time low at $5 under our previous mention. This in-house case from Samsung covers your Z Flip 5 in a premium eco leather material that on top of just looking far more stylish, also protects your handset. There’s a soft lining on the inside, too, as well as a flap that helps safeguard the hinge. Head below for more official case discounts from $21.

Alongside the higher-end leather stylings above, we’re also tracking some deeper savings on other official Samsung cases. These outfit your Z Flip 5 in a few different designs, all of which add a bit of protection into the mix alongside some added utility. Each one is down to a new all-time low, undercutting our previous mentions from November by an extra few dollars, if not more.

Today’s case discounts pair perfectly with the offer that went live this morning on Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 5. You can now score the folding smartphone with a $150 Amazon credit to use on a future purchase (like these cases) for $1,003.

Samsung Flap Eco-Leather Case features:

The Flap Eco-Leather Case is stylish, functional and adds sophistication with its smooth texture; Designed with the planet in mind, it contains material partially derived from plant-based sources such as corn. Case features soft lining on the inside to provide protection without compromising style; The flap adds an extra layer to safeguard the hinge so you can use your device with confidence, knowing that it’s well-protected

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!