Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 official cases now start from just $21 at Amazon (Reg. $40+)

Amazon is following up this morning’s Z Flip 5 promotion with a collection of official case discounts. Falling to new all-time lows across the board, you’ll be able to save on four different designs to protect your new foldable. A favorite has the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Flap Eco Leather at $53.02 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. This is down from $90 and marking a new all-time low at $5 under our previous mention. This in-house case from Samsung covers your Z Flip 5 in a premium eco leather material that on top of just looking far more stylish, also protects your handset. There’s a soft lining on the inside, too, as well as a flap that helps safeguard the hinge. Head below for more official case discounts from $21.
Alongside the higher-end leather stylings above, we’re also tracking some deeper savings on other official Samsung cases. These outfit your Z Flip 5 in a few different designs, all of which add a bit of protection into the mix alongside some added utility. Each one is down to a new all-time low, undercutting our previous mentions from November by an extra few dollars, if not more.
- FlipSuit Clear Case: 21 (Reg. $60)
- Clear Kickstand Case: $25 (Reg. $50)
- Silicone Ring Case: $29 (Reg. $40)
Today’s case discounts pair perfectly with the offer that went live this morning on Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 5. You can now score the folding smartphone with a $150 Amazon credit to use on a future purchase (like these cases) for $1,003.
Samsung Flap Eco-Leather Case features:
The Flap Eco-Leather Case is stylish, functional and adds sophistication with its smooth texture; Designed with the planet in mind, it contains material partially derived from plant-based sources such as corn. Case features soft lining on the inside to provide protection without compromising style; The flap adds an extra layer to safeguard the hinge so you can use your device with confidence, knowing that it’s well-protected
