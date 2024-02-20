Logitech’s Pebble 2 keyboard and mouse for Windows/Mac back at $50 low, more from $22

Amazon has now launched a new Logitech productivity sale featuring deals on mice, keyboards, webcams, and more. One standout has the new Logitech Pebble 2 keyboard and mouse combo on sale for $49.99 shipped. You’ll find both the Windows and Mac versions of this combo in various at the same price right now. Regularly $60, this is nearly 20% off and matching the lowest price we have tracked at Amazon. While you can purchase the Pebble 2 keyboard and mouse separately, they carry a regular price of $40 and $30 respectively. The Logitech Pebble 2 launched last September with more sustainable builds made of at least 49% recycled plastic on the keyboard and closer to 60% on the mouse. Head below for more details.

The Pebble 2 gear features some customization options with the ability to “instantly access search, screen capture and more with Fn shortcut keys” while the Logi Options+ app allows users to personalize the mouse as well – “the middle mouse button to shuffle your Spotify playlist or send emojis, or customize the 10 Fn keys to work how you want.”

The keyboard delivers up to 3 years of battery life and the mouse lasts for up to two alongside the ability to flip back and forth between three different devices was the touch of a button. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

If the Pebble 2 set isn’t catching your eye, you can browse through the rest of Amazon’s Logitech productivity sale right here for additional deals. There are other mice and keyboard options as well as webcams starting from just over $22 Prime shipped.

Logitech Pebble 2 keyboard and mouse combo features:

Defy Boring: With a slim design, multiple colors and smarter tech, this keyboard and mouse from the Pebble 2 Collection lets you express your vibe and make your statement

Why Not Have Both?: This ultra-slim and portable mouse and keyboard combo – made with recycled plastic (1) – is lightweight and compact to be ready to move when you are

Easily Hop Across 3 Devices: Use Bluetooth to connect up to 3 wireless Apple devices across OSs (macOS, iPadOS, iOS (2)) with a press of a button

Save Time & Customize Your Way: Instantly access search, screen capture, and more with Fn keys; personalize the 10 Fn keys and the mouse’s middle button with Logi Options+ App (2)

Make a Big Impression on the Quiet: Let your work speak louder than your typing and clicking with the keyboard’s quiet, laptop-like typing and the mouse’s Silent Touch Technology (3)

Go for Longer: This combo for Mac gives you hours of use with the Bluetooth keyboard coming with a 3-year battery(5) and the mouse with a 2-year battery(5); batteries included.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!