Z Grills’ 450B PID wood pellet grill and smoker offers 8-in-1 functionality at new $429 low

The official Z GRILLS Amazon storefront is offering its PIONEER 450B Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker for $429 shipped. Down from its $519 price tag, it only saw five discounts over 2023, with the biggest among them dropping costs down to a $430 low. Today’s deal comes in as a $90 markdown off the going rate, landing it by $1 at a new all-time low.

This grill and smoker utilizes wood pellets as a fuel source for maximum flavor and reduced emissions lower than that of charcoal, providing 8-in-1 versatility (bake, grill, smoke, BBQ, roast, braise, barbeque, char-grill). Featuring a PID auto-temperature controller, with a real-time temperature display and pre-settable temperatures, this grill and smoker will do all the work for you by auto-tuning the fuel feed and airflow rate making it ideal for beginners. It comes with two meat probes so you can monitor your meat’s internal temperatures without lifting the lid, as well as a manual feed function that gives it a faster startup and heat recovery with the simple press of a button.

You might as well stock up on your wood pellets along with your purchase of the above grill, with Amazon offering Traeger 20-pound bags for $19 to $25, coming in six flavors: apple, cherry, hickory, mesquite, pecan, and signature blend.

And if you’re looking to expand your cooking arsenal, check out our recent coverage of the deal for the Cuisinart Indoor Pizza Oven. It is designed to fit inside any kitchen at just 17.5 inches by 19 inches by 11 inches, reaching temperatures between 350 degrees to 700 degrees, and cooks a 12-inch pizza in a matter of minutes. It comes with everything you need to explore regional favorites like deep dish, Detroit style, New York style, Napoletana, Romana, and more.

Z GRILLS PIONEER 450B Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker features:

SMALL FAMILY DESIGN – Perfectly sized for small households, the 450B features 459 sq. in of cooking area for about 4 people

PID 2.0 TECHNOLOGY – Features an LCD screen for auto-tuning fuel and airflow, ensuring temperature consistency despite significant external temperature variations

MORE DURABILITY – Sturdy steel construction with a 2.0 mm thick Stainless Steel Lid reliably retains heat, resists corrosion, and provides excellent durability

EASIER SMOKE – Large LCD screen with 2 included meat probes. Just set it and let it work, No babysitting the grill

SUPERIOR MOBILITY – 2 rugged wheels easily conquer any backyard terrain, while the two casters with locks promote smooth rolling and secure your grill in place

