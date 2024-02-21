Hover-1 Renegade electric scooter cruises into spring with a 33-mile range at $312 (Reg. $1,000)

Update: Amazon has dropped the price down to $311.78 shipped, after clipping the on-page 20% off coupon.

Amazon is offering the Hover-1 Renegade Electric Scooter for $481.13 shipped. Down from its usual $1,000 price tag, this particular model only saw two discounts over 2023, with one of them dropping costs to its $400 low back in April. Today’s deal comes in as a 52% markdown off the going rate and lands at the second-lowest price we have tracked.

The Renegade comes equipped with dual 450W brushless motors and a 54V battery that propel the scooter up to 18 MPH for up to 33 miles on a 7-hour charge while also being able to handle up to 15% inclines with no problem. It features an electronic throttle, 10-inch pneumatic rubber tires, a rear disc brake, an LED headlight and taillight, a cruise control mode, a high-speed mode that utilizes both motors simultaneously for max speed, and a full LCD display that gives you real-time data like speed, riding mode, battery levels, and controls for the lights.

If you’ve been looking to make the switch over to e-bikes, Rad Power is offering a huge discount on its flagship RadRover 6 Plus Fat-Tire e-bike. It has a a 750W brushless geared hub motor paired alongside a semi-integrated 672Wh battery that hits 20 MPH for up to 45 miles on a single charge and comes with a variety of features like 5-levels of pedal assistance, a full digital display, and a pair of 26-inch by 4-inch puncture-resistant fat tires.

Hover-1 Renegade Electric Scooter features:

POWERFUL ELECTRIC SCOOTER – The Hover-1 Renegade Electric Scooter boasts a top speed of 18 MPH and sports an impressive 33 mile electric range. The powerful 900W brushless motor, with enough torque to easily get up inclines of up to 15 degrees. High traction 10″ pneumatic tires offer a smooth and comfortable ride

FULL LCD DISPLAY – The Renegade scooter comes with an LCD display that indicates high-speed mode when activated, speedometer, battery status, cruise control, and headlight icons so you can see all controls together in one place

DUAL DRIVE MODE – Want More Power? The Renegade features Dual Drive Mode allowing you to increase your power and acceleration by using both motors at once. Dual Drive is also great allowing you to ascend up steeper inclines.

CRUISE CONTROL – For a relaxing experience on longer commutes, the in-built cruise control helps maintain constant speed for a smooth, adventure-filed ride. Pressing the throttle down two times quickly activates cruise control

WE TAKE SAFETY SERIOUSLY – The LED tail light ensures a safe ride during low-visibility conditions. Electric throttle allows you to have an effortless ride on all flat surfaces while the disk brake provides a safe halt, keeping the scooter stable

