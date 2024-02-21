Hover-1’s Altai Pro R500 electric motorbike on sale for first time in months at $1,426 (Save $874)

Reinette LeJeune -
AmazonGreen DealsHover-1
$874 off $1,426
a motorcycle parked on the side

Amazon is offering the Hover-1 Altai Pro R500 e-bike for $1426.24 shipped. Down from its $2,300 price tag, this e-bike saw many discounts in the second half of 2023, with all but one of them keeping above $1,800 and Christmas sales bringing costs down to the $1,386 low. Today’s deal comes in as the first of 2024, amounting to a 38% markdown off the going rate and landing at the third-lowest price we have tracked. It comes in a few different color schemes, but its specifically the red model that is receiving the biggest discount, with the black model going for $1,590.13 shipped and the blue model going for $1,667.99 shipped.

The Altai Pro R500 is designed with the stylish frame of a motorcycle, this e-bike comes equipped with a 500W motor and a 48V/20Ah lithium-ion battery that can reach top speeds of 28 MPH and travel up to 60 miles on a single charge. It typically takes seven to eight hours to fully charge, and the battery is removable from the body for more convenient charging. Its 20-inch fat tires help you traverse uneven terrain, and it has been outfitted with a headlight, taillight, and turn signals. It also comes decked out in an array of accessories: dual side mirrors, a phone storage bag, side and rear racks, two saddle bags, a rear mudguard, a triangular storage bag, and a folding lock. Through the Hover-1 E-Mobility app you can even track your riding distance, navigate with GPS, and adjust the e-bike’s settings.

For cheaper commuting options with the same performance power, check out our recent coverage of Electric Bike Co.’s fully customizable Model J e-bike. It sports a Venice-beach moped design with a 750W motor and a 14Ah battery that hits 20 to 28 MPH speeds for a 60-mile range. Rad Power is still offering a massive $900 price cut on its RadRover 6 Plus Fat-Tire e-bike that has a 750W brushless geared hub motor and a semi-integrated 672Wh battery working together to reach top speeds of 20 MPH and travels with a range of up to 45 miles on a single charge. And also, Priority Bicycles, likewise, has a Presidents’ Day sale still going that is taking 15% off its three e-bike models and 20% off a selection of its non-electric models.

Hover-1 Altai Pro R500 e-bike features:

  • PERFORMANCE THAT EXCITES – Altai R500’s powerful 500W motor provides excellent acceleration and a top speed of 28 mph. Get ready for thrills and chills every time you ride.
  • OFFROAD READY – The 20 fat tires are durable and built to withstand rough terrain. The spring suspension fork provides plenty of cushion for typical road conditions and light off-roading.
  • LED HEADLIGHTS, TAILLIGHTS, AND TURN SIGNALS – The bright, LED high/low beam headlight and LED taillight keep you visible to other motorists and illuminate your path in low-visibility conditions. Integrated front and rear turn signals help you stay safe on the road.
  • LONG-LASTING REMOVABLE BATTERY – The built-in 48V/20Ah lithium-ion battery fully charges in 7-8 hours and provides an average range of 60 miles. The battery can be removed for convenient charging. No need to haul your E-bike to an outlet.
  • APP ENABLED – Track your riding distance and time, navigate with GPS, adjust speed mode settings, and more with the Hover-1 E-Mobility App.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries…
Hover-1

About the Author

Reinette LeJeune

Anker’s 10,000mAh MagSafe Power Bank is now even ...
Coredy’s Apple Find My passport wallet starts fro...
Satechi’s USB-C Slim Dock is tailor-made for 24-i...
Garmin debuts Forerunner 165, a lower-cost runner’s w...
Anker’s SOLIX F2000 2,048Wh portable power station wi...
Affordable backup storage awaits with Seagate’s 1...
Upgrade your Waterpik water flosser for 2024 at up to 3...
Dell’s new 2024 XPS laptops with Intel Core Ultra...
Load more...
Show More Comments