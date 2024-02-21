Jetson’s Eris folding electric scooter is perfect for first-timers at $188 (New low, Reg. $500)

Amazon is offering the Jetson Eris Folding Electric Scooter for $188.08 shipped, after clipping the on-page 20% off coupon. Down from its usual $500 price tag, it saw plenty of ups and downs during 2023, with the greatest drop among them bringing costs down to $275. Today’s deal comes in as a 62% markdown off the going rate, beating our previous mention by $53 and marking a new all-time low. This scooter is an affordable option for those looking for short commuting solutions or even as a starter model for teens. It comes equipped with a 250W motor and a 36V battery that reaches top speeds of 14 MPH for up to 12 miles on a single charge while even handling 20-degree inclines with ease. It features an LCD display that gives you real-time data like speed, mileage travelled, and battery status, while also providing a mount for your phone so you have easy access to apps, music, etc.

If you’re looking for affordable commuting options with more mileage, check out our past coverage of the on-going discounts on various Hiboy electric scooters like the S2R Plus that tops out at speeds of 19 MPH for up to 22 miles, and comes with a variety of features and even smart app support. You’ll also find plenty of other e-scooters, e-bikes, and more to choose from.

LCD Display – Speedometer, odometer in KPH or MPH, and battery status all in a glance.

Phone Holder – Mount your hand-held phone device to the scooter for easy access to your apps, music or camera.

Up to 14MPH – Blast around at max power or dial it down for a steady walk pace.

Max Range 12 Miles – Go the distance, jazz up your commute on those nice days.

Powerful 250 Watt Motor – Zippy and quiet, the rear wheel motor is ready when you need it to be.

Climbs up to 20 degrees – Let the motor do the work so you don’t have to, make it up hills and inclines and keep on rolling.

Easy Folding Mechanism – Collapse and carry, or fold and stow, which ever you need, this scooter breaks down quick and easy.

