Jetson’s Eris folding electric scooter is perfect for first-timers at $188 (New low, Reg. $500)

Amazon is offering the Jetson Eris Folding Electric Scooter for $188.08 shipped, after clipping the on-page 20% off coupon. Down from its usual $500 price tag, it saw plenty of ups and downs during 2023, with the greatest drop among them bringing costs down to $275. Today’s deal comes in as a 62% markdown off the going rate, beating our previous mention by $53 and marking a new all-time low. This scooter is an affordable option for those looking for short commuting solutions or even as a starter model for teens. It comes equipped with a 250W motor and a 36V battery that reaches top speeds of 14 MPH for up to 12 miles on a single charge while even handling 20-degree inclines with ease. It features an LCD display that gives you real-time data like speed, mileage travelled, and battery status, while also providing a mount for your phone so you have easy access to apps, music, etc.

More Jetson EVs seeing discounts:

If you’re looking for affordable commuting options with more mileage, check out our past coverage of the on-going discounts on various Hiboy electric scooters like the S2R Plus that tops out at speeds of 19 MPH for up to 22 miles, and comes with a variety of features and even smart app support. You’ll also find plenty of other e-scooters, e-bikes, and more to choose from.

Jetson Eris Folding Electric Scooter features:

  • LCD Display – Speedometer, odometer in KPH or MPH, and battery status all in a glance.
  • Phone Holder – Mount your hand-held phone device to the scooter for easy access to your apps, music or camera.
  • Up to 14MPH – Blast around at max power or dial it down for a steady walk pace.
  • Max Range 12 Miles – Go the distance, jazz up your commute on those nice days.
  • Powerful 250 Watt Motor – Zippy and quiet, the rear wheel motor is ready when you need it to be.
  • Climbs up to 20 degrees – Let the motor do the work so you don’t have to, make it up hills and inclines and keep on rolling.
  • Easy Folding Mechanism – Collapse and carry, or fold and stow, which ever you need, this scooter breaks down quick and easy.

