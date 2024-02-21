Pit Boss’ PBV3A1 electric smoker cooks low and slow with 100 to 325-degree range at $280

Amazon is offering the Pit Boss PBV3A1 Electric Smoker for $279.99 shipped. Down from its $350 price tag, it spent 2023 keeping between its MSRP and a $270 annual low. Today’s deal comes in as a 20% markdown off the going rate and lands as the third-lowest price we have tracked – matching the second-lowest price of 2023 and sitting $50 above the all-time low from 2022.

Featuring a vertical design for more cooking space and to allow for longer cooking times, this electric smoker utilizes 1650W of power and wood chips for maximum flavor and reduced emissions lower than charcoal. It features integrated analog controls that you can use to reach a 100-degree to 325-degree temperature range, an analog meat probe for more precise temperature gauging, and a grease trap drawer for easy cleanout. Its front-loading wood chip tray can hold enough for two continuous hours of smoking, which can be purged and refilled as much as you need for 24+ hours of continuous use. It also includes four porcelain-coated cooking racks and an external grease pan.

You might as well stock up on your wood chips along with your purchase of the above smoker, with Amazon offering the Western BBQ Smoking Wood Chips Variety 4-pack Bundle for $26 that includes a bag each of apple, mesquite, hickory, and cherry. You can also better protect your new smoker by purchasing the Pit Boss 73322 Electric Smoker Cover for $35.

And if you enjoy frozen desserts after your smoked BBQ, check out our recent coverage of the Elite Gourmet 4-quart Electric Motorized Ice Cream Maker. With a distressed and galvanized metal design and a motor that mixes at 90 RPM so you don’t have to hand-mix until your arm is sore, you’ll be able to create up to four quarts of creamy ice cream, gelato, frozen yogurt, sorbet, and even snow cream.

Pit Boss PBV3A1 Electric Smoker features:

Integrated analog controls

4 porcelain coated cooking racks

684 square inches of cooking space

1,650 watts

External access front loading wood chip tray

Porcelain coated wood chip pan and water pan

Analog meat probe included

External grease pan

Adjustable air damper

Double-walled construction; Power source type: corded electric; Care instructions: hand wash

