Today’s best game deals: Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe $40, Resident Evil 4 $30, more

After this morning’s Direct Partner game showcase and the ongoing deals on digital Switch games, Amazon is now offering physical copies of various first-party titles at the same $39.99 shipped, down from the regular $60 price tag. That’s a solid 33% off titles like Super Mario Odyssey, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, and more. One notable standout is Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe at $39.99. This is also 33% off the going rate and the lowest we have tracked directly from Amazon. This is a Switch remake of the original Wii version with updated graphics and a delightful cast of playable characters (King Dedede, Meta Knight, and Bandana Waddle Dee). It features a 1-4 player collaborative adventure alongside a series of competitive subgame attractions like “like Samurai Kirby, as well as new ones like Magolor’s Tome Trackers and Booming Blasters in the Merry Magoland amusement park.” Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals.

