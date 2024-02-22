Carhartt Women’s Fleece Pullover sees 50% discount down to just $50

As a part of a Carhartt Winter Sale – covered by 9to5Toys writer, Ali Smith – the Women’s Fleece Pullover is currently available starting at 50% off, coming in as low as $50. Available for a limited time only, the Women’s Fleece Pullover comes in five colorways and is the perfect transitional piece as winter wraps up, and we start getting ready for spring. Standard shipping rates apply. Keep reading for more details on the Carhartt Women’s Fleece Pullover.

Carhartt’s Women’s Fleece Pullover is made of 100% polyester fleece, which will keep you cozy when you’re lounging around the house or while out running errands. This pullover would serve well as a standalone item or it can function as a mid-layer to be worn underneath a heavier winter jacket for additional warmth. The Women’s Fleece Pullover features a quarter-snap front closure, elastic cuffs, and a lower front pocket with a storm flap complete with the iconic Carhartt patch. Grab yours here starting as low as $50, and be sure to check out the rest of the Carhartt Winter Sale. Stay up-to-date on the latest deals in clothing, shoes, and other apparel over at our Fashion Hub.

More on Carhartt Women’s Fleece Pullover:

Carhartt’s version of the classic women’s fleece pullover. This women’s warm layer works well Monday-Friday or for short hikes on the weekends. It has a relaxed fit, so it layers. Adjust the drawcord at the hem to seal out the cold.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!