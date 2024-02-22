Jackery takes up to $700 off power stations, solar panels, and bundles starting from $129

Back at the start of this month we covered Jackery’s home backup sale directly from the manufacturer’s website which ended on February 8. Now the sale has moved over to Amazon, albeit at slightly higher rates, to make sure folks are covered should the worst happen. A selection of the company’s power stations, solar panels, expansion batteries, combo kits, and add-on accessories are seeing up to $700 in price cuts and starting from $129. We’ve curated a list of our favorites below, but be sure to check out Jackery’s Amazon storefront to browse through all the offerings.

Deals for 1+ Days of Power:

Deals for 2+ Days of Power:

Deals for 3+ Days of Power:

If you’re looking for a much smaller power bank that is more suited for your everyday goings-out, check out our recent coverage of the Baseus 140W 6-port Portable Laptop Power Bank. It has a 48,000mAh (153.6Wh) capacity, six output ports, and sports a compact design weighing in at just 4.5 pounds, making it easy to store inside your bag or carry along with you thanks to the included carrying case with an over-shoulder strap.

Jackery Explorer 100 Plus Portable Power Station features:

Palm Sized Power: Featuring a 31000mAh (99Wh) capacity and an impressive 128W output, the Explorer 100 Plus Portable Power Station packs mighty power, in a smaller size. Supporting PD/QC/AFC/PPS protocols, it delivers blazing-fast charging for over 90% of digital devices, from smartphones and laptops to tablets and cameras.

Ultra Fast Recharging: The Explorer 100 Plus portable battery bank recharges rapidly from 0-70%, in just 1 hour, reaching 100% in 1.8 hours via the USB-C port. Equipped with 2 * USB-C and 1 * USB-A output ports, the Explorer 100 Plus Solar Generator is capable of charging 3 devices simultaneously.

Travel-friendly Design: Weighing at just 2.13 lbs and compliant with UN38.3 shipping standards, the Explorer 100 Plus is tailored for flights and train travels, effortlessly fitting in your carry-on luggage. It’s your ideal go-to power source for a variety of situations – camping, outdoor exploration, mobile office, business travel and more.

Fast Solar Charging: Boasting up to 100W solar charging ability and up to 25% solar conversion efficiency, the Explorer 100 Plus Solar Generator can charge rapidly from 0-70% in just 1 hour and be fully charged in 2 hours when connecting to one SolarSaga 100W solar panel.

