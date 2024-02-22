SodaStream finally launches new MTN DEW flavor in partnership with PepsiCo

SodaStream has secured its spot as the world’s most popular sparkling water brand, and its portfolio of drink mixes is extensive and unmatched. SodaStream has partnered with PepsiCo over the years to release popular flavors from the infamous brand alongside its own creations, and consumers have been begging for one flavor in particular – MTN DEW! Well, the fans don’t have to beg any longer because the SodaStream MTN DEW Drink Mix is officially here.

Walk into any supermarket or gas station, and you’ll find dozens of products from the powerhouse, which is PepsiCo. Its products are consumed, happily, more than one billion times a day all over the world. SodaStream has been changing the way people enjoy a cold, bubbly drink and makes it easy for users to make better choices for their health and for the planet. This partnership is amazing for the die-hard fans of MTN DEW, “DEW Nation,” to be specific, who want their favorite drink while also wanting the ease and peace of mind a SodaStream experience can give you. All of these drink mixes and special flavors provide a unique, sustainable, and personalized experience for consumers. This partnership is exciting for all.

“In response to the overwhelming demand, we are thrilled to bring the exhilarating taste of MTN DEW to SodaStream,” said Mark Fenton, Chief Business Officer at SodaStream US. “We strive to offer our consumers an array of flavors to meet any and all taste preferences, and with this addition to our lineup, we can proudly cater to those who seek the bold one-of-a-kind refreshing citrus taste of MTN DEW.”

The new SodaStream MTN DEW drink mix comes in three varieties: regular, diet, and sugar-free. Each is priced at $6.99 a bottle and each bottle makes about 24 – 12 ounce servings. They are available for purchase directly from the SodaStream Website, on Amazon, and in some retail stores. Here are some of the most popular SodaStream models and some of the other PepsiCo drink mixes:

SodaStream Terra $160

SodaStream Art $120

SodaStream Pepsi Zero Sugar (4 pack) $19.99

SodaStream Starry (4 pack) $19.99

SodaStream Bubly Drops (6 flavor variety pack) $25

9to5Toys Take:

I’m in the class of people who have three drinks on my desk at all times, and I love to execute that lineup as sustainably as possible without lacking any of the magic. SodaStream sparkling water plus a drink mix like the new MTN DEW flavor is pretty much magic, if you ask me. I’m excited to see what new collaborations the team at SodaStream comes up with because the reviews of these new flavors are resoundingly positive. Now I’m thirsty!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!