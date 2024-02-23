Up the flavor and lower emissions with Pit Boss’ Navigator 550 wood pellet grill at new $200 low

Best Buy is offering the Pit Boss Navigator 550 Wood Pellet Grill with a grill cover for $199.99 shipped. Down from $500, with a $749 MSRP, it spent the first half of 2023 at much higher listing prices before summer brought costs down to their new rates. It also didn’t receive many discounts during the year, having been largely left out of most sales events. Today’s deal comes in as a massive 60% markdown off the going rate and lands as a new all-time low. It even beats Pit Boss’ website where it is still listed at its MSRP.

No gas or propane needed for this grill, which utilizes wood pellets that produce lower emissions than even charcoal. It offers 8-in-1 cooking versatility, allowing you to smoke, bake, braise, roast, grill, barbecue, char-grill and sear all in one convenient machine. You’ll have total control over its settings, particularly through its dial-in digital control board with an LED read-out that offers a temperature range of 180 degrees to 500 degrees Fahrenheit and its electric ignition paired with a fan-forced air accelerator to maintain a clear flame throughout cooking. You can even go full-on caveman style and turn up the heat with the Flame Broiler lever that allows for direct flame searing up to 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit. Its 542-square inches of cooking space can handle your meals for the whole family – a capacity of approximately 26 burgers at once, for example. Head below to learn more.

More wood pellet grills seeing discounts:

You can also check out our recent coverage of the Pit Boss PBV3A1 Electric Smoker. It utilizes 1650W of power, wood chips, and integrated analog controls that let you cook your food low and slow with a 100-degree to 325-degree temperature range. Or head over to our home goods hub for the best deals on kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Pit Boss Navigator 550 Wood Pellet Grill features:

The Pit Boss® 550G Navigator Series is the ultimate grilling experience for the modern handyman, ergonomically designed to provide less strain and more usability. With advanced grilling technology, premium grade steel builds and 100% all-natural hardwood pellet fuel, enjoy Bigger, Hotter, Heavier® features that can only come from a Pit Boss grill. The PB550G offers 8-in-1 cooking versatility, allowing you to smoke, bake, braise, roast, grill, barbecue, char-grill and sear – all in one machine. Using our innovative Flame Broiler™ Lever, you can achieve instant direct or indirect heat in a temperature range of 180° – 500°F. The digital control board and stainless-steel meat probes allow you to track temperatures so you can set it and forget it. Let the Navigator do all the work for you.

Additional features of the Pit Boss 550G Navigator Series include a custom-fitting PB550G grill cover for heavy-duty full-length coverage, one included meat probe, reinforced legs, high-temperature powder coat finish, a modular front-to-bottom shelf, and the Pit Boss® best-in-class 5-year warranty.

