Ankerâ€™s power strip cubes with 20W USB-C ports drop to $15 each (Reg. $20)

Ankerâ€™s official Amazon storefront is now offering its 3-outlet Cube Power Strip with 20W USB-C for $14.96 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is down from its usual $20 price tag and matches the all-time low. This is $1 under our previous mention, too. Ankerâ€™s power strip packs three full AC outlets and some more mobile-friendly ports into a cube. It plugs into the wall with a 5-foot extension cord and lets you charge six devices at once. On top of the AC outlets, thereâ€™s dual USB-A slots and a 20W USB-C port. Head below for more.

If the added slack of the power cord isnâ€™t what your setup calls for, you can score the Cube Power Strip in a form-factor that plugs right into the wall at $14.98. Thatâ€™s the $4 off the usual $19 price tag and matching the all-time low. It delivers the same three full AC outlets as well as a 20W USB-C port. This is going to be a more compact way to power up to six devices at a time.

You can also lock-in the first discount right now on Ankerâ€™s all-new MagGo Qi2 charging orb. It features three AC outlets like the cubes on sale above, just in an 8-in-1 design that swaps over to a spherical build. The real highlight is a 15W Qi2 MagSafe pad for your iPhone 15, which makes the discount down to $85 an even better value.

Anker Power Strip Cube features:

At roughly the size of a tennis ball, this power strip fits easily into your luggage to keep you powered on any trip.Â 3 AC outlets, 2 USB-A ports, and 1 USB-C port power everything on your desk from a single compact power cube.Â Use the 20W USB-C port to charge an iPhone 13 Pro 2 times faster than with an original 5W charger.Â Equipped with a 7-point safety system featuring fire resistance, circuit-overload protection, short-circuit protection, and more, to give you peace of mind while you power up.

