EGO Power+ 56V 15-inch cordless electric string trimmer gets lawns in shape at $179 (Reg. $220)

Amazon is offering the EGO Power+ 56V 15-inch Cordless Electric String Trimmer for $179 shipped. Down from a $220 price tag, it only saw six discounts over 2023, with half of them being short-lived and only falling to $200 at most and the biggest of them dropping costs to a $175 low back in October. Todayâ€™s deal comes in as a $41 markdown off the going rate and lands as the second-lowest price we have tracked. This string trimmer is equipped with a high-efficiency brushless motor and a 56V 2.5Ah ARC lithium battery that gives it a 45-minute lifespan on a single charge. It has a 15-inch cutting swath with two speed settings and a variable speed control for easier handling. It features a telescopic shaft for added comfort depending on the userâ€™s size and also sports EGOâ€™s POWERLOAD technology that makes loading your trimmerâ€™s dual line a breeze with a simple press of a button. Head below to learn more.

If youâ€™re looking to upgrade your arsenal of lawn care equipment, Amazon is also offering the Greenworks 48V 21-inch Cordless Electric Mower, 12-inch String Trimmer, and 320CFM Blower Combo with two 5.0Ah batteries for $488, down from $610. The mower has a 21-inch steel deck with a seven-position height adjustment and 3-in-1 functionality for mulching, rear bagging, and side discharges. The string trimmer has a 12-inch cutting path with a 20-minute runtime using one of the 5.0Ah batteries, and features an auto feed system for quick and effortless line replacements. The leaf blower sports a variable speed trigger and is able to produce 340 CFM of air flow reaching up to 90 MPH.

If you want to bring some smart home capabilities to your lawn care routine, check out the on-going deals for the WORX Landroid Robotic Lawn Mower. Youâ€™ll have three models to choose from based on your yardâ€™s size: a 1/8-acre model, a 1/4-acre model, and a 1/2-acre model â€“ all of them down to some of the lowest prices we have tracked.

EGO 56V 15-inch Cordless Electric String Trimmer features:

POWERLOAD technology; load your line, push a button and go

Get up to 45 minutes of run time on a single charge with the included 56V 2.5Ah ARC Lithium Battery

Telescopic Aluminum Shaft quickly fits your height for ultimate comfort

High-Efficiency Brushless Motor

15 in. Cutting Swath

Professional-grade, dual line spiral-twist 0.095 in. line

Variable speed with 2-Speed Settings

Weather-Resistant Construction (ipx4)

50-minute charge time with the included 2.5 Ah ARC Lithium battery and Powerplus Charger

Compatible with all EGO 56V ARC Lithium batteries

