Apple’s new M3 iMac with 24-inch 4.5K Retina display hits $1,149 (Save $150), more

B&H is now offering Apple’s new 24-inch M3 iMac for $1,149 shipped. This discounts the entry-level model with 256GB of storage and 8GB of memory from its usual $1,299 price tag. It’s marking a new all-time low at $150 off. This is an extra $50 below the previous price cuts, and still one of the first chances to save. The last discount was back in December, for comparison. Over at Rakuten, you can save on the 8-core model with an elevated 16GB of RAM at $1,374. I just took a hands-on look at what the deal with the new M3 iMac is, and explore that a bit further below the fold.

The story with Apple’s new 24-inch M3 iMac is all about the new internals. The updated silicon means that it can offer even better performance than before, which is even more notable considering we never got an M2 version of the form-factor. So the gains from the original M1 chip up to Apple’s new 3nm system are going to be even more apparent – which I’ve found to be the case from my hands-on usage so far.

But even with an upgrade chipset aside, you’re still looking at one of the most streamlined desktop machines on the market. The 24-inch 4.5K Retina display remains one of the best on the market, and the sleek all-in-one build is still as minimal as it gets.

Earlier this week, we also spotted a notable discount on Apple’s new 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro. Those in the market for a portable machine can go the open-box route at Best Buy in order to bring home the higher-end machine with an elevated 32GB of memory for $2,403 – or $496 off the usual price tag.

24-inch M3 iMac features:

With M3 architecture, the Apple 24-inch iMac is more powerful and capable than ever. The Apple M3 integrates the CPU, GPU, Neural Engine, I/O, and more into a single system on a chip (SoC). Tackle your projects with the fast 8-Core CPU and take on graphics-intensive apps and games with the 8-Core GPU. Accelerate machine learning tasks with the 16-core Neural Engine. Combined with 8GB of Unified RAM and a 256GB SSD, you’ll be able to take full advantage of macOS as well as other Apple apps.

