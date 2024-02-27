Aventon’s just-announced Ramblas e-mountain bike sees launch discount to $2,624

Aventon Bikes is launching its new Ramblas Electric Mountain Bike for $2,624 shipped, after using the promo code GETMOVING at checkout for $75 off. We’ve detailed everything you need to know about this e-bike over at Electrek, but didn’t mention that this new model is arriving with a limited price cut. Down from its $2,699 price tag, it is already available from Aventon’s site as well as the company’s wide network of local dealers. This deal comes in as the first official discount and a new all-time low. Head below for more.

The Ramblas eMTB comes equipped with a 250W (750W peak) mid-drive motor and a 36V battery that pushes the e-bike up to 20 MPH max speed for up to 80 miles on a single charge. It has 15 levels of pedal assistance made up of three profiles, each with five levels: eco, trail, and turbo to cover your needs whether you’re on mountain trails or cruising through the streets. It comes with a variety of features like a SRAM NX Eagle 12-speed drivetrain, 4-piston SRAM hydraulic disc brakes, a KS dropper seat post, a RockShox 35 fork, LED lighting built into the chainstays for rear visibility, and a full color display that gives you real-time performance data like speed, distance travelled, pedal assist controls, and more.

Aventon Bikes also has two other deals going on, the first of which being its Aventure.2 All-Terrain e-bike for $1,799, which comes with a free extra battery valued at $500. With this deal your new e-bike will double its normal travel range to 120 miles. You can also find the popular Abound Cargo e-bike discounted to $1,799 as well, which comes with $372 in free accessories: a pannier bag set, a rear rack basket, a rear rack bamboo board, and a seat pad.

Aventon Ramblas Electric Mountain Bike features:

Carve out the uncommon route with Ramblas, Aventon’s first-ever electric mountain bike (eMTB) with an intelligent mid-drive motor. Rugged and reliable, this hardtail, all-terrain ebike offers the ultimate comfort on mountain trails or city streets. Engage its three pedal assist levels, top speed of 20 mph, and range of up to 80 miles to roam, ramble, and revel in the more dynamic side of the ride. With Ramblas, it’s mountain time, all the time. Aventon’s Ramblas comes equipped with a first-ever mid-drive motor for the Aventon line-up. The mid-drive is Aventon-designed offering riders personalized tuning capabilities through the Aventon app for an amplified natural riding experience. Adjust the three PAS levels to fine-tune its overall rideability.

