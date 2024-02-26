Save $700 on Aventon’s Aventure.2 all-terrain e-bike with extra battery at $1,799 ($2,499 value)

Aventon Bikes has launched a special flash sale that will continue while supplies last on its Aventure.2 All-Terrain e-bike for $1,799 shipped. Down from its regular price tag of $1,999, we’ve seen it go for $100 less over at Best Buy, albeit without the extra battery. The last time we saw this exact deal was four months ago, with it coming in today as a repeat $200 markdown off the going rate, landing it among some of the lowest prices we have seen for this model. As part of the deal, you’ll also receive a free, extra Aventon Battery, valued at $500. All-in-all, this special flash sale gives you a grand total of $700 in savings. It’s also an Electrek favorite, which you can read about in our review or below the fold.

The Aventure.2 e-bike is designed for your all-terrain adventures, with a 750W (1,130W peak) rear-hub motor and a 15Ah integrated battery pushing you up to top speeds of 28 MPH for up to 60 miles on a single charge (doubled with your extra battery). You can choose between using just the power throttle to propel you or utilize its four levels of pedal assistance, supported by a torque sensor, to extend battery life and travel distance. It also comes with a rear-mounted rack for carrying along cargo alongside front and rear fenders to protect the bike from any adverse elements during your journey. It also features integrated head and taillights, with the rear lights offering both a brake light as well as turn signal functionality. You’ll also find a handy backlit LCD display attached to the handlebars that gives you real-time status of all the important metrics: speed, travel distance, pedal assistance settings, and battery levels.

And be sure to check out the on-going flash sale from Rad Power Bikes that is taking up to $400 off two select e-bike models like the RadWagon 4 Cargo e-bike. It comes with a variety of features, a 750W geared hub motor and a 672Wh battery that allows it to reach top speeds of 20 MPH and travel for up to 45+ miles on a single charge. As a cheaper commuting option with similar performance power, check out our recent coverage of Electric Bike Co.’s fully customizable Model J e-bike. It sports a Venice-beach moped design with a 750W motor and a 14Ah battery that hits 20 to 28 MPH speeds for a 60-mile range.

Aventon Adventure.2 e-bike features:

Choose your own adventure with Aventure.2, fully loaded with a torque sensor. Its torque sensor has intuitive technology that amplifies your pedaling cadence, promoting a more natural riding experience. Switch between 4 levels of pedal assist and throttle to bring you more of what’s out there without breaking a sweat. Go beyond the average dirt road with 4” fat tires, a suspension fork, and a powerful motor that will cover ground over sand, rock, or snow with ease.

