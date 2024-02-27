Logitech’s regularly $170 MX Mechanical Keyboard for Mac drops to $107 (New low)

Amazon is now offering the full-sized Logitech MX Mechanical Keyboard for Mac at $107.28 shipped. This is down from its usual $170 price tag in order to mark a new all-time low. We rarely ever see price cuts on the full version of the keyboard. So on top of just being the best price ever, it also is the first discount in months at $63 off. Our hands-on review of the mini version goes over all of the highlights, but we also break down the experience below the fold.

Logitech brought mechanical switches to its popular MX series for the first time at the start of summer last year, before bringing that experience over to the Mac side of its lineup. Now you can save on that new typing hardware for some of the first times. Sporting a full layout, the keyboard features backlit mechanical switches with native support for Mac and PC out of the box. On top of Bluetooth connectivity, there’s also the included Logi Bolt USB receiver to round out the Logitech FLOW multi-device support.

You can also enjoy the same MX features for less right now thanks to a discount on the original Logitech MX Keys wireless keyboard. It has much of the same Mac emphasis, and is now on sale for its best price, too. The discount to $89 saves you $31 from the going rate with a design that ditches the mechanical switches on the model above in favor of a more compact, chiclet-style build.

Logitech MX Mechanical Keyboard features:

MX Mechanical keyboard features Tactile Quiet switches that deliver next-level feel and flow with less noise – Clicky and Linear switches are also available. A keyboard layout designed for effortless precision, with a full-size form factor and low-profile mechanical switches for better ergonomics. Backlit keys light up the moment your hands approach the cordless keyboard and automatically adjust to suit changing lighting conditions.

