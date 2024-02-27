These electric tankless water heaters keep showers and sinks steamy starting at $182

Amazon is offering the Eemax 27kW Electric Tankless Water Heater for $513.95 shipped. Down from its usual $699 price tag, it spent 2023 riding the ups and downs from its MSRP to an annual $458 low. Today’s deal comes in as a 26% markdown off the going rate and lands as the second-lowest price of the last year and the third-lowest price of the last three years. This 240V device provides continuous hot water at a flow rate of 2.7 GPM to 6.6 GPM to multiple sources, depending on the inlet water temperature of your region. For example, with an inlet temperature of 47 degrees Fahrenheit, you’ll get hot water for two water saver shower heads, whereas with an inlet temperature of 77 degrees, you’ll get enough hot water for four water saver shower heads and one hand washing sink simultaneously. Keep in mind, this model will require three 40A breakers, a wire gauge of 3X8 AWG, and a 3/4-inch NPT connection.

If you’re in need of something smaller, Amazon is also currently offering the Eemax 6kW Electric Tankless Water Heater for $182, down from $229. Designed to be a point-of-use option for your home or business, its ideal setup is directly under your sink. It is able to provide continuous hot water at a flow rate of 0.5 GPM in colder climates and 1.5 GPM in warmer climates. You won’t have to worry about space either, as its 6 inch by 11 inch by 3 inch dimensions means it takes up far less space than some other models of single-point tankless water heaters.

And if you still have a standard hot water heater somewhere in your home and just need a boost in its heating capacity, check out our past coverage of the EcoSmart Electric Water Heater Booster, a 240V water heater that is designed to work with a tank to provide a boost in hot water, increasing efficiency and performance by 45%, while also saving you on spatial needs and water heating costs.

Eemax 27kW Electric Tankless Water Heater features:

Tankless water heater provides a continuous supply of hot water and only heats the water you need, when you need it

Breaker: 3 x 40 AMP double pole breakers

Wire Gauge Required: 3 X 8 AWG

Compact size saves valuable storage space

