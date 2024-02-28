Prep for spring with 25% off Greenworks 60V electric lawn and garden equipment from $170

Greenworks is taking up to 25% off a selection of its 60V electric lawn and garden equipment that includes mowers, blowers, trimmers, edgers, and chainsaws. A standout amongst the lineup is the 60V 21-inch Cordless Electric Self-Propelled Lawn Mower with two 4.0Ah batteries for $499.99 shipped. Down from its usual $600 price tag, it saw its fair share of discounts over 2023, many of which repeated to the same $500 price like today’s deal. It comes in as a $100 markdown off the going rate, matching our previous mention and returning to the second-lowest price we have tracked.

Equipped with a 60V brushless motor alongside two 4.0Ah batteries, this lawn mower is able to run for up to 80 minutes (40 minutes per battery) on a single charge. Its 21-inch steel deck provides stability and durability to handle large areas of grass, and its power-cutting system detects challenging conditions to deliver optimal power to the blade motors, ensuring consistent blade speeds of 2,800-3,200 RPM even through tall, thick, or wet grass. It offers a 7-position height-adjustment, with a 4-in-1 design allowing you to bag, mulch, or side discharge your grass clippings, while also having a turbo button for leaf pickup. And when you’re done with your tasks, the handle folds up along the frame to provide easier and more compact storage options.

Notable 60V Greenworks garden care discounts:

Notable 60V Greenworks lawn care discounts:

If you want to bring some smart home capabilities to your lawn care routine, check out the on-going deals for the WORX Landroid Robotic Lawn Mower. You’ll have three models to choose from based on your yard’s size: a 1/8-acre model, a 1/4-acre model, and a 1/2-acre model – all of them down to some of the lowest prices we have tracked.

Greenworks 60V 21-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower features:

Deck Size: 21″

What’s Included: Two (2) 60V 4.0Ah Batteries and Dual Port Charger

Power 75+ Tools with any Greenworks 60V Battery

Runtime: Up to 1 hr. (w/ included batteries)

Charge Time: 80 minutes (40 min per battery)

Acreage: Up to 3/4 acres

