Save $296 on OG Apple Watch Ultra as refurbished discount drops to $503 (New low)

Woot is now offering the original Apple Watch Ultra for $502.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Today’s offer discounts a Grade A refurbished model from its original $799 price tag. It’s the best price we’ve seen at $296 off, while beating our previous mention by an extra $97. This is also the first discount from a trusted source in months. We break everything down below the fold, including how it compares to the new Ultra 2.

Apple Watch Ultra is the original version of Apple’s most capable wearable with an even more rugged design than its flagship Series 8 counterpart. Everything about that improved feature set is packed into a titanium case that encircles the larger 49mm screen that’s the brightest Always-On Retina display yet. Apple Watch Ultra also sports a more distinct side module that encompasses the usual Digital Crown, as well as a secondary, customizable action button to round out the form-factor adjustments. There’s also a 100-meter water-resistance rating, as well as 36-hour battery life, dual-frequency GPS, and everything else you can read about over at 9to5Mac.

As for how it compares to the new Apple Watch Ultra 2, you’re not missing all too much. There is the new S9 chip at the center of the fitness tracking experience, as well as the new pinch gesture recognition, but you’re largely looking at the same wearable as the discounted model above.

Apple Watch Ultra features:

Rugged and capable, built to meet the demands of endurance athletes, outdoor adventurers, and water sports enthusiasts — with a specialized band for each. Up to 36 hours of battery life, plus all the Apple Watch features that help you stay healthy, safe, and connected. 49mm corrosion-resistant titanium case. Larger Digital Crown and more accessible buttons. 100m water resistance. Customizable Action button for instant physical control over a variety of functions.

