EGO Power+ electric chainsaw down to $200 (Save $69), spare batteries from $135, more

Reinette LeJeune -
AmazonGreen DealsEGO
$69 off $200

10

Amazon is offering the EGO Power+ 14-Inch 56V Cordless Electric Chainsaw for $199.99 shipped. Down from its $269 price tag, it saw eight discounts over 2023 – not counting short-lived events like Prime Deal days. Half of these discounts never took prices below $242, while others dropped costs to $215 and one saw a drop further to the $199 all-time low. Today’s deal comes in as a 26% markdown off the going rate, beating out our previous mention from last month by $29 and landing as the second-lowest price we have tracked – within $1 of the all-time low. You’ll be able to make up to 130 cuts on a single charge with the included 2.5Ah battery, making quick work of firewood or cutting up trees and shrubbery that may have been toppled by this year’s snow storms. It fits right in with the company’s 56V ecosystem allowing you to interchange batteries between cordless tools depending on the tasks ahead of you, and also includes a charger to round out the package.

More EGO Power+ electric tools seeing discounts:

EGO Power+ accessories seeing discounts:

Greenworks is also currently having a sale through the rest of the day, taking up to 25% off 60V electric lawn and garden equipment that includes mowers, blowers, trimmers, edgers, and chainsaws. You can also head over to our Green Deals hub to stay up-to-date on the best deals for other electric tool brands, EVs, power stations, water heaters, and so much more.

EGO Power+ 14-inch 56V Cordless Electric Chainsaw features:

  • Speed: 6800 rpm
  • Chain kickback brake
  • Chain tension adjustment
  • Water resistant construction (ipx4)
  • Guide bar length: 14 in.
  • Maximum cut diameter: 14 in.
  • Double guard bar and narrow-kerf sprocket nose
  • Low kickback chain design (complies with ansib175.1)
  • .043 in. gauge chain with 3 by8 in. low profile pitch
  • Reversible bar; Power source type: Battery Powered

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries…
EGO

About the Author

Reinette LeJeune

Oster’s 8-in-1 french door convection oven with X...
8Bitdo updates its Switch, PC, and Xbox controller line...
Never overcook your proteins with Govee’s Bluetoo...
Nitro Deck see-through Hall Effect Crystal Switch contr...
Travel for less with a lifetime Dollar Flight Club subs...
Husqvarna’s Automower 115H robotic lawn mower wit...
Hands-on: Razer just unveiled its new Seiren V3 Chrom...
Baseus’ ultra-thin 20K mAh 100W Blade power bank ...
Load more...
Show More Comments