EGO Power+ electric chainsaw down to $200 (Save $69), spare batteries from $135, more

10

Amazon is offering the EGO Power+ 14-Inch 56V Cordless Electric Chainsaw for $199.99 shipped. Down from its $269 price tag, it saw eight discounts over 2023 – not counting short-lived events like Prime Deal days. Half of these discounts never took prices below $242, while others dropped costs to $215 and one saw a drop further to the $199 all-time low. Today’s deal comes in as a 26% markdown off the going rate, beating out our previous mention from last month by $29 and landing as the second-lowest price we have tracked – within $1 of the all-time low. You’ll be able to make up to 130 cuts on a single charge with the included 2.5Ah battery, making quick work of firewood or cutting up trees and shrubbery that may have been toppled by this year’s snow storms. It fits right in with the company’s 56V ecosystem allowing you to interchange batteries between cordless tools depending on the tasks ahead of you, and also includes a charger to round out the package.

EGO Power+ accessories seeing discounts:

Greenworks is also currently having a sale through the rest of the day, taking up to 25% off 60V electric lawn and garden equipment that includes mowers, blowers, trimmers, edgers, and chainsaws. You can also head over to our Green Deals hub to stay up-to-date on the best deals for other electric tool brands, EVs, power stations, water heaters, and so much more.

EGO Power+ 14-inch 56V Cordless Electric Chainsaw features:

Speed: 6800 rpm

Chain kickback brake

Chain tension adjustment

Water resistant construction (ipx4)

Guide bar length: 14 in.

Maximum cut diameter: 14 in.

Double guard bar and narrow-kerf sprocket nose

Low kickback chain design (complies with ansib175.1)

.043 in. gauge chain with 3 by8 in. low profile pitch

Reversible bar; Power source type: Battery Powered

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!