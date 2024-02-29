Evolve Skateboards debuts Project BMX, the company’s first e-bike with innovative designs

Evolve Skateboards, a company known for its electric skateboard offerings, has announced its foray into new territory with Project BMX, its first e-bike model. Now available for pre-order, this limited-edition model is the company’s attempt at blending electric innovation with authentic BMX geometry for “cyclists who need a little more cool from their bike.”

“We’ve been making awesome electric skateboards for a long time as we’ve got a good 14 years under our belt now. And I’ve always been thinking, if ever we were going to do something different, what would the product be? We’ve done a couple of other secret projects on the side. We feel like a really cool retro-looking BMX suits Evolve’s ethos.” Jeff Anning, Evolve Founder

The BMX e-bike comes equipped with a 500W (750W peak) Bafang M560 mid-drive motor alongside a 36V Samsung 48X 21700 battery that works together to propel it up to 23 MPH for up to 37 miles on a single 3-hour charge. The iconic and sleek BMX look has been retained by integrating the battery within the seat and embedding the motor into the bike’s frame, unlike many bulkier models. These placements have been calculated in order to lower the bike’s center of gravity to give you more stability and control, especially at faster speeds and during tight maneuvers.

“It has all the adjustability and movement and feel of the traditional bikes. So despite the fact we put a battery in there, we haven’t compromised on the saddle itself. In the last 18 months, we had a new saddle design prototype coming out every month. We spent a lot of time playing with that shape in those contours, making sure that it wasn’t grabbing in any area, but you could still fit a battery underneath.” Jared Gilsenan, Industrial Designer at Evolve

Wanting to make a “robust statement of quality,” this e-bike’s frame and fork tubing has been crafted with chromoly, a durable steel alloy that is made primarily of chromium and molybdenum, courtesy of TANGE. It sits upon either 24-inch spoked tires or 24-inch Skyway Tuff wheels (your choice) that can be stopped via their mechanical disc brakes, and also features a waterproof LED display. With this sleek device that blends in with the BMX’s aesthetic, you’ll be able to monitor speed, battery status, and riding mode with ease and use the effortless controls to switch between its five levels of pedal assistance or the throttle.

Project BMX e-bike is approaching the starting gate!

The BMX e-bike is now available for pre-order in two colorways with a discounted $2,799 early bird price tag. Keep in mind costs adjust by $100 depending on your choice of wheel selection. The e-bike model is slated to begin shipping in April and can be found through the official websites of Evolve.

