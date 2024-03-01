Android game and app deals: LIMBO, Castles of Mad King Ludwig, Angelo and Deemon, more

Your Friday afternoon edition of the best Android game and app deals courtesy of Google Play are now waiting below. The apps sit alongside deals on Pixel 7 Pro, Samsung’s latest Galaxy Chromebook 2, and Google’s official Pixel 8 and 8 Pro silicone cases. As for the apps, today’s collection features titles like LIMBO, Castles of Mad King Ludwig, Angelo and Deemon, Chloe Puzzle Game Pro, Devils & Demons, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s Android game and app deals.

Best Android apps and games on sale:

More Android app deals still live:

LIMBO features:

Limbo is an award-winning indie adventure, critically acclaimed for its captivating puzzle design and immersive sound and visuals. Its dark, misty spaces and haunting narrative will stay with you forever.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!