Nomad takes 29% off entire collection of iPhone 15 cases, leather folios, and more from $36

March is here, but Nomad is still thinking about Leap Day. The company that makes our favorite leather iPhone cases is celebrating the extra day in February with a late sale that’s taking 29% off its entire collection of covers. Applying code LEAP2024 at checkout means you can discount every case the brand sells, from its newest Horween leather iPhone 15 accessories to wallet folios, colorful hardshells, and even styles for previous-generation handsets. This is the best sale we’ve seen since Black Friday, which was just a bit better at 30% off.

Year after year, Nomad makes some of the best leather covers around, and we just found that to be true once again with the new iPhone 15 series. And now you can take 29% off the lineup. All of the higher-end Horween styles start at $50, while the more affordable standard leather options clock in at $36. Each are within $1 of the all-time lows and cover all four of Apple’s latest smartphones.

In my hands-on review, I called the latest batch of Nomad leather cases FineWoven’s worst nightmare. The iPhone 15 covers really are just that good, and now you can score them for the second-best prices to date.

Here’s a breakdown of the cases:

All of the Nomad Leap Day deals will be live through March 2. Just remember to apply the LEAP2024 code at checkout to lock-in the savings on any of the cases we noted above, or anything else that you’ll find over on this landing page.

More on the Nomad Leather iPhone 15 cases:

Quality, character, tradition: this case is for the leather fanatics. Built with our heritage vegetable tanned Horween leather, Modern Leather Case stylishly elevates the look and feel of your iPhone while offering rugged protection.

