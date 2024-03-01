Sorel’s classic Hi-Line Lace Boots are now 55% off, coming in at $83

As we prepare for the transition from winter to spring, now is a great time to save on all-weather boots that will keep you comfortable no matter the season. As a part of Backcountry’s Winter Gear Sale, the Sorel Hi-Line Lace Boots have dropped down to $83, over half off its original price. Available in two colorways, Black Jet and Fallen Velvet/Tan, these neutral-colored all-weather boots will upgrade your style while providing you with protection and comfort throughout the day. Free standard shipping rates apply. Keep reading for more details on the Sorel Men’s Hi-Line Lace Boots.

The Sorel Men’s Hi-Line Race Boots are a simple, classically silhouetted style that would pair perfectly with a pair of dark jeans or technical hiking pants while out on the trail. The boots are available with a waterproof leather or suede upper, a lightweight molded EVA insole that conforms to your feet, and a removable die-cut footbed. Because of their durability and comfortability, the Hi-Line Race Boots are sure to become a staple in your wardrobe that will last for years to come. They’re lightweight, which makes them easy to take on or off using the heel pull-tab. Grab your pair now for $83, and then check out more deals from Backcountry. Be sure to browse our Fashion Guide to stay up-to-date on the latest deals and steals in shoes, clothing, and apparel.

More on Sorel Hi-Line Lace Boots:

The Hi-Line™ Lace is instantly timeless and gets even better with wear. The upper features a simple, classic look crafted with waterproof leather or suede atop a footbed you can count on. It’s grounded by a lightweight sole that will see through it all, season after season.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!