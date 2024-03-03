Save $119 with one of the best-ever prices on Apple’s 11-inch iPad Pro Magic Keyboard at $180

Amazon is now offering one of the best discounts we have ever seen on Apple’s latest 11-inch M2 Pro iPad Pro Magic Keyboard. The first-party accessory drops to $179.99 shipped, down from its usual $299 price tag. It’s the second-best offer we’ve seen at $119 off, and is the lowest for a new condition model since all the way back at the start of last year. This is $20 under the Black Friday pricing last fall, too. Today’s deal comes just after the reveal that Apple will be skipping an actual event for its new iPad reveals this month. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review, but we also explore how the keyboard upgrades your M2 iPad Pro below the fold.

Designed for both of the latest iterations of 11-inch iPad Pro, including the new M2 and original M1 models, Magic Keyboard arrives with the accessory’s signature floating hinge design and Smart Connector support, as well as the dedicated USB-C charging port. The folio form-factor houses a backlit keyboard and the trackpad, which elevate the iPadOS experience. This model comes in both black and white designs, too.

Today’s deal is joined by another must-have iPad accessory at one of its lowest prices. The Apple Pencil 2 drops to to $79 at Amazon, its second-best price, from the usual $129 going rate.

Apple Magic Keyboard features:

The all-new Magic Keyboard is an amazing companion for iPad Pro. It features the best typing experience ever on iPad, a trackpad that opens up new ways to work with iPadOS, a USB-C port for charging, backlit keys, and front and back protection. With a new floating cantilever design, iPad Pro attaches magnetically and allows you to smoothly adjust to the perfect viewing angle for you.

