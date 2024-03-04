Save $300 with an all-time low on Samsung’s 32-inch AirPlay 2 Smart Monitor at $400

Amazon is now offering Samsung’s previous-generation M80C 32-inch 4K Smart Monitor for $399.99 shipped. Today’s offer marks a $300 discount from its usual $700 price tag and is the first time we’ve seen it this low in months. It matches the best-ever discount which we last saw over the holiday shopping season last fall, and beats our previous mention from CES 2024 by an extra $50. Samsung’s new iteration of the M8 monitor arrives with much of the same design and feature set as last year’s model, just with the upgrades you can read about in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Samsung’s M8 Smart Monitor arrives with a sleek form-factor that makes this more like an iMac than a secondary monitor, all while housing a 32-inch 4K panel. The smart functionality is another major perk, with onboard AirPlay 2 integration being joined by access to all of the popular streaming services, built-in access to Microsoft Office, and even video calling features with a detachable webcam. There’s also HDR 10+ support for the screen, as well as the ability to configure it in a portrait orientation with a pivoting stand.

As far as how the new model stacks up, there really aren’t all too many differences between the M80C and newer D counterpart. One big difference is largely just a software feature that lets you control the monitor’s settings through your mouse, versus having to use the physical controls of the bundled remote. There’s also support for spatial audio when paired with Samsung’s Galaxy Buds. So it’s pretty safe to say that saving $200 on the older version is definitely a better value.

Don’t forget that we’re also still tracking a steep discount on an even more capable workstation upgrade. Right now, Dell’s 32-inch UltraSharp 6K monitor is seeing a $770 price cut from its usual going rate, complete with Thunderbolt 4, a built-in webcam, and an anti-glare panel – all for a new $2,330 low.

Samsung M8 Smart Monitor features:

Enjoy Netflix, YouTube and other streaming services by simply connecting the monitor to WiFi; Samsung TV Plus also offers free live and on-demand content with no downloads or sign-up needed, while Universal Guide provides personalized content recommendations. The Smart Monitor is built with your lifestyle in mind, delivering a more cutting-edge design than ever; With an ultra-slim flat back, neat camera design and beautiful colors, the monitor offers a minimalist look that suits any environment and enhances your setup with super style

