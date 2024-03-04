Android game and app deals: Streets of Rage 4, Dead Cells, Northgard, more

Justin Kahn -
Streets of Rage 4

Your Monday afternoon collection of the best Android game and app deals is now ready to go down below. We also have deals on Lenovo’s Tab P12 Android tablet as well as Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 5, JBL’s new Authentics Assistant smart speakers, and Samsung’s new Galaxy S24 smartphones. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Streets of Rage 4, Dead Cells, Northgard, Mortal Crusade, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s Android game and app deals. 

Best Android apps and games on sale:

More Android app deals still live:

Streets of Rage 4 features:

Streets of Rage 4 takes forward the Streets of Rage legacy in this retro beat’em up with hand-drawn comic inspired graphics and updated mechanics.

Streets of Rage comes back for a sequel 25 years after the last episode : a new crime syndicate seems to have taken control of the streets and corrupted the police. All you have to fight against them is your friends… and your fists ! Critically acclaimed, Streets of Rage 4 won several awards and nominated as Best Action Games at the 2020 Game Awards.

