Today’s best game deals: Metal Gear Solid 7-game collection $35, Suicide Squad $50, more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GameswootKonami
42% off $35

Woot is once again giving folks a chance to score a notable deal on Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 at $34.99 Prime shipped on Nintendo Switch, PS5, or Xbox Series X|S. A $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. Regularly $60, this is 42% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Currently going for $40 and up at Amazon where it has never sold for less than $37, this is matching our previous mention and the lowest price we have tracked. A notable chance to score the entire collection of the earliest games in the series on your current-gen console, it includes Metal Gear, Metal Gear 2, Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2, Metal Gear Solid 3, Metal Gear (NES/FC version), and Snake’s Revenge. You’ll also find digital instruction booklets, a pair of graphic novels, and a digital soundtrack. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals. 

***PlayStation 5 Slim Console Spider-Man 2 Bundle down at $450 (Reg. $500)

***Pokémon Legends Z-A travels to Kalos in 2025, more Pokémon Day announcements

Nintendo Switch game deals

Let’s-a go! Countdown to Mario Day 2024 starts today

Nintendo announces first Direct game showcase of 2024 for later this week!

Nintendo officially unveils new all-pink pastel Joy-Con

PlayStation/Xbox game deals

Xbox confirms ultra-powerful upcoming hardware, cross-platforms games, more

PlayStation State of Play: Silent Hill 2, New Kojima action espionage, more

Xbox Developer Direct showcase! Indiana Jones gameplay, more

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

woot

Konami

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Get ready for 30 mins. of new upcoming Xbox games in th...
Get up to $892 in savings on Blix e-bikes with free acc...
Score a 4-pack of Elevation Lab’s ‘indestru...
Dock your iPhone 15, Apple Watch, and AirPods on Twelve...
Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 5 lands at second-best pr...
Burton Goods launches new leather military pilot-style ...
TravisMathew refreshes its markdowns with 25% off polos...
Baseus’ 140W 6-port 48,000mAh portable USB-C power ba...
Load more...
Show More Comments