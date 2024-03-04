Today’s best game deals: Metal Gear Solid 7-game collection $35, Suicide Squad $50, more

Woot is once again giving folks a chance to score a notable deal on Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 at $34.99 Prime shipped on Nintendo Switch, PS5, or Xbox Series X|S. A $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. Regularly $60, this is 42% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Currently going for $40 and up at Amazon where it has never sold for less than $37, this is matching our previous mention and the lowest price we have tracked. A notable chance to score the entire collection of the earliest games in the series on your current-gen console, it includes Metal Gear, Metal Gear 2, Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2, Metal Gear Solid 3, Metal Gear (NES/FC version), and Snake’s Revenge. You’ll also find digital instruction booklets, a pair of graphic novels, and a digital soundtrack. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals.

***PlayStation 5 Slim Console Spider-Man 2 Bundle down at $450 (Reg. $500)

Nintendo Switch game deals

Nintendo announces first Direct game showcase of 2024 for later this week!

Nintendo officially unveils new all-pink pastel Joy-Con

PlayStation/Xbox game deals

PlayStation State of Play: Silent Hill 2, New Kojima action espionage, more

Xbox Developer Direct showcase! Indiana Jones gameplay, more

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!