Today’s best game deals: Metal Gear Solid 7-game collection $35, Suicide Squad $50, more

Woot is once again giving folks a chance to score a notable deal on Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 at $34.99 Prime shipped on Nintendo Switch, PS5, or Xbox Series X|S. A $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. Regularly $60, this is 42% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Currently going for $40 and up at Amazon where it has never sold for less than $37, this is matching our previous mention and the lowest price we have tracked. A notable chance to score the entire collection of the earliest games in the series on your current-gen console, it includes Metal Gear, Metal Gear 2, Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2, Metal Gear Solid 3, Metal Gear (NES/FC version), and Snake’s Revenge. You’ll also find digital instruction booklets, a pair of graphic novels, and a digital soundtrack. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals.
***PlayStation 5 Slim Console Spider-Man 2 Bundle down at $450 (Reg. $500)
***Pokémon Legends Z-A travels to Kalos in 2025, more Pokémon Day announcements
Nintendo Switch game deals
- New Pokémon Snap $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Assassin’s Creed Anniversary Edition Mega Bundle $40 (Reg. $100)
- STAR WARS: Battlefront Classic Collection pre-order $31.50 (Reg. $35)
- GameStop 50% off game sale now live
- Call of Duty, Monster Hunter, Sonic, NBA 2K23, much more
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed pre-order $60
- Endless Ocean Luminous pre-order $50
- Super Mario Maker 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Princess Peach Showtime! pre-order bonuses
- Assassin’s Creed EZIO COLLECTION $16 (Reg. $40)
- Assassin’s Creed III: Remastered $15 (Reg. $40)
- MONOPOLY $8 (Reg. $40)
- MONOPOLY Madness $7.50 (Reg. $30)
Let’s-a go! Countdown to Mario Day 2024 starts today
Nintendo announces first Direct game showcase of 2024 for later this week!
Nintendo officially unveils new all-pink pastel Joy-Con
PlayStation/Xbox game deals
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League $50 (Reg. $70)
- Also matched at Best Buy
- Mortal Kombat 1 $50 (Reg. $70)
- Starfield: Premium Upgrade $25 (Reg. $35)
- Persona 5 Tactica $30 (Reg. $60)
- Final Fantasy XVI $47.50 (Reg. $70)
- Sonic Origins Plus $20 (Reg. $40)
- Resident Evil 4 $30 (Reg. $40+)
- PlayStation Games Under $15 digital sale
- March PlayStation PSN sale up to 85% off
- Xbox Bundles Sale and Anime event up to 80% off
- STAR WARS: Battlefront Classic Collection pre-order $31.50 (Reg. $35)
- GameStop 50% off game sale now live
- Call of Duty, Monster Hunter, Sonic, NBA 2K23, much more
- EA SPORTS UFC 5 $40 (Reg. $70)
- Elden Ring – Shadow of the Erdtree Edition pre-order $80
- For PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed pre-order $60
- Lords of the Fallen $42 (Reg. $70)
- Street Fighter 6 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon $42 (Reg. $60)
- Rise of the Ronin pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 Xbox pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 PS5 pre-order $70
Xbox confirms ultra-powerful upcoming hardware, cross-platforms games, more
PlayStation State of Play: Silent Hill 2, New Kojima action espionage, more
Xbox Developer Direct showcase! Indiana Jones gameplay, more
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!