Save $1,000 on Greenworks’ 60V 42-inch CrossoverZ electric riding lawn mower for $4,500

Best Buy is offering the Greenworks 80V 42-inch CrossoverZ Electric Zero Turn Riding Lawn Mower with six 4.0Ah batteries for $4,499.99 shipped through the end of the day. Normally fetching $5,500, we only saw two discounts for this particular package over 2023 and another last month, with the biggest of them dropping costs to $4,000. Today’s deal coming in as an $1,000 markdown off the going rate and lands as a return to the second-lowest price we have tracked.

The 60V CrossoverZ is the most comprehensive mowing solution from Greenworks to date, and was designed to handle up to 1.5-acres of land on a single charge with the four included 8.0Ah batteries. Sitting atop a 42-inch reinforced 12-gauge steel cutting deck, this mower comes equipped with a 60V TRUBRUSHLESS motor, the equivalent of a 24 horse-power gas motor, that can handle hills and inclines up to a 15-degree slope at a maximum speed of 8 MPH. You’ll be able to sit comfortable in the high-back padded seat with back support, able to adjust the cutting height between a minimum of 1-1/2 inches to a maximum of 4-1/2 inches. This deal includes three dual-port turbo chargers which can have batteries refilled and ready to go in just 45 minutes.

And to better prepare you for spring, Greenworks has extended its sale taking up to 25% off 60V electric lawn and garden equipment that includes mowers, blowers, trimmers, edgers, and chainsaws. You can also head over to our Green Deals hub to stay up-to-date on the best deals for other electric tool brands, EVs, power stations, water heaters, and so much more.

60V 42-inch CrossoverZ Zero Turn Cordless Mower features:

Cutting Deck: Large 42″ cut width

What’s Included: (4) 8 Ah Batteries and (2) Dual Port Turbo Chargers

Power 75+ Tools with any Greenworks 60V Battery

Power Output: 24 HP

Charge Time: Just under 90m.

Blade Tip Speed: Constant 17K ft/min

Drive Speed: 8 mph, Industry’s Fastest Cutting

Slope: 15° w/ traction control

