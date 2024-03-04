Hover-1 Helios electric folding scooter offers 24-mile range at 18 MPH for $332 (Reg. $700)

Reinette LeJeune -
AmazonGreen DealsHover-1
$368 off $332

Amazon is offering the Hover-1 Helios Electric Folding Scooter for $331.55 shipped, after clipping the on-page 5% off coupon. Down from its $700 price tag, it spent 2023 dropping lower in price with every discount as the months went on, leading up to its $295 low during Black Friday and Christmas sales. We’ve seen a few minor discounts since the new year began, but all of them have so far kept above $500. Today’s deal comes in to take things much further as a combined 53% markdown off the going rate, beating out our previous mention from January by $207 and landing at the second-lowest price we have tracked.

Equipped with a 500W brushless motor and a 10Ah battery, this electric scooter is able to hit top speeds of 18 MPH and travel up to 24 miles on a single charge. Designed with a lower riding profile, its steering promises to be “more responsive than your average e-scooter,” with a smoother and more comfortable ride on any surface thanks to its dual-front suspension. It features a full LCD display that offers your current speed, battery levels, an odometer, trip mileage – all easy to see with its bright LCD backlights. Head below to read more.

More Hover-1 e-scooters seeing discounts:

If you’ve been considering switching over to e-bikes, check out the spring sale from Blix Bikes that is taking up to $600 off e-bike models alongside free accessory bundles worth up to $292. Likewise, Lectric e-bikes is offering “fully loaded packages” for its XPedition Cargo e-bike by including $405 in free gear for both the single-battery and double-battery models. You can also head over to our Green Deals hub to stay up-to-date on the best deals for other EV brands, power stations, electric tools, water heaters, and more.

Hover-1 Helios Electric Folding Scooter features:

  • PERFORMANCE THAT EXCITES – The powerful 500W brushless motor propels Helios to a fast top speed of 18 mph. Motorized adult scooter ready to boldly explore new roads!
  • LOW RIDING PROFILE – With a foot deck that’s close to the ground, Helios’s steering is more responsive than your average E-Scooter and produces a more enjoyable riding experience.
  • DUAL FRONT SUSPENSION – Enjoy a smooth riding experience on a variety of pavement or sport conditions. This Electric Scooter will absorb the shock of small bumps so that you don’t have to.
  • FULL LCD DISPLAY – View your current speed, speed mode, battery level, odometer, electric range, trip mileage, and more from a bright LCD display.
  • REMOVABLE BATTERY – You’ll never have to haul your escooter into your home to charge it up. Simply remove the lightweight battery and charge it wherever is most convenient for you. This long-lasting lithium-ion battery gives Helios a max range of 24 miles! Take the Helios on an afternoon joyride or use it for a short commute. Recharge the battery in only 5 hours or less.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries…
Hover-1

About the Author

Reinette LeJeune

COSORI’s smart 12-in-1 air fryer toaster oven com...
Skip Google’s latest and save $371 on Pixel 7 Pro...
Discover Samsung Spring Sale goes live with deals on ap...
Priority Bicycles’ Current e-bike with 50-mile ra...
New Amazon all-time low lands on Marshall’s Middl...
Amazon’s 40-inch 2-Series Smart Fire TV with voic...
EGO Power+ 56V 16-inch cordless string trimmer with 4.0...
Baseus brings active cooling to its new15W MagPro Qi2 a...
Load more...
Show More Comments