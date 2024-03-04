Hover-1 Helios electric folding scooter offers 24-mile range at 18 MPH for $332 (Reg. $700)

Amazon is offering the Hover-1 Helios Electric Folding Scooter for $331.55 shipped, after clipping the on-page 5% off coupon. Down from its $700 price tag, it spent 2023 dropping lower in price with every discount as the months went on, leading up to its $295 low during Black Friday and Christmas sales. We’ve seen a few minor discounts since the new year began, but all of them have so far kept above $500. Today’s deal comes in to take things much further as a combined 53% markdown off the going rate, beating out our previous mention from January by $207 and landing at the second-lowest price we have tracked.

Equipped with a 500W brushless motor and a 10Ah battery, this electric scooter is able to hit top speeds of 18 MPH and travel up to 24 miles on a single charge. Designed with a lower riding profile, its steering promises to be “more responsive than your average e-scooter,” with a smoother and more comfortable ride on any surface thanks to its dual-front suspension. It features a full LCD display that offers your current speed, battery levels, an odometer, trip mileage – all easy to see with its bright LCD backlights. Head below to read more.

More Hover-1 e-scooters seeing discounts:

If you’ve been considering switching over to e-bikes, check out the spring sale from Blix Bikes that is taking up to $600 off e-bike models alongside free accessory bundles worth up to $292. Likewise, Lectric e-bikes is offering “fully loaded packages” for its XPedition Cargo e-bike by including $405 in free gear for both the single-battery and double-battery models. You can also head over to our Green Deals hub to stay up-to-date on the best deals for other EV brands, power stations, electric tools, water heaters, and more.

Hover-1 Helios Electric Folding Scooter features:

PERFORMANCE THAT EXCITES – The powerful 500W brushless motor propels Helios to a fast top speed of 18 mph. Motorized adult scooter ready to boldly explore new roads!

LOW RIDING PROFILE – With a foot deck that’s close to the ground, Helios’s steering is more responsive than your average E-Scooter and produces a more enjoyable riding experience.

DUAL FRONT SUSPENSION – Enjoy a smooth riding experience on a variety of pavement or sport conditions. This Electric Scooter will absorb the shock of small bumps so that you don’t have to.

FULL LCD DISPLAY – View your current speed, speed mode, battery level, odometer, electric range, trip mileage, and more from a bright LCD display.

REMOVABLE BATTERY – You’ll never have to haul your escooter into your home to charge it up. Simply remove the lightweight battery and charge it wherever is most convenient for you. This long-lasting lithium-ion battery gives Helios a max range of 24 miles! Take the Helios on an afternoon joyride or use it for a short commute. Recharge the battery in only 5 hours or less.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!