Spring savings take $80 off Apple Watch Series 9 45mm at $349, more from $330

Amazon now offers Apple Watch Series 9 45mm styles at $349 shipped. The new carbon neutral wearable drops from its usual $429 price tag down to the third-best discount to date in the process. It’s $80 off, comes within $19 of the all-time low, and is the best in a month. The savings today also carry over to the 41mm stylings from $329.99 – down from $399.  Go check out our coverage from 9to5Mac on what’s new this time around.

Now centered around the new S9 chip, Apple Watch Series 9 arrives with much of the same build as previous models – just with some enhancements. It’ll still provide the same fitness tracking experience as before, but now packs a 3,000-nit screen that can turn all the way down to 1-nit. There’s newfound pinch detection for one-handed interactions with your wearable that just rolled out last fall, as well as a build that is the first carbon neutral release from Apple. 

On top of being able to monitor overnight sleep, there’s an onboard temperature sensor to go alongside ECG capabilities and stats on all of your other daily exercises.

If none of the bands included with today’s Apple Watch discounts are quite the style you’re looking for, you can also just shop all of our favorite band recommendations. Breaking down the best options out there for any style or budget, there’s an assortment of curated leather bands, metal link straps, fitness-ready solutions, and other accessories for Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Apple Watch Series 9 features:

An aluminum Apple Watch Series 9 paired with the latest Sport Loop is carbon neutral. Learn more about Apple’s commitment to the environment at apple.com/2030. Your essential companion for a healthy life is now even more powerful. The S9 chip enables a superbright display and a magical new way to quickly and easily interact with your Apple Watch without touching the screen. Advanced health, safety, and activity features provide powerful insights and help when you need it. And redesigned apps in watchOS give you more information at a glance.

