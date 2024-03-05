Shure just debuted the ‘world’s smallest and best-sounding’ direct-to-phone Lavalier mic

Today, Shure is debuting its brand new clip-on microphone for content creators known as the MoveMic. Described as a pro-grade solution that “delivers reliable, true broadcast-quality audio in an ultra-lightweight design,” it now joins some of the brand’s other beloved USB microphones including the MV7 and the Shure MV7X XLR Podcast Microphone. Available in single and two-channel options alongside the new MoveMic Receiver kits, Shure’s latest is now available for purchase and you can get all of the details on its latest clip-on microphone solutions down below.

Shure’s new content-creator MoveMic system

The new single-channel MoveMic One and dual-channel MoveMic Two connect directly to Shure’s MOTIV and MOTIV Video apps on iOS and Android. And for folks looking for a more universal setup with devices like cameras, computers, and third-party smartphone apps, the new standalone MoveMic Receiver and bundled MoveMic Two Receiver Kit are at the ready.

MoveMic’s patented lavalier design and patent-pending wireless technology make it a reliable and flexible solution regardless of whether users are going direct-to-phone or connecting to the MoveMic Receiver.

Shure describes its new MoveMic as the “world’s smallest and best-sounding dual-channel direct-to-phone wireless Lavalier microphone system” out there. It features, according to Shure, “one of the smallest, most discrete form-factors” on the market with 24-hour battery life – 8 hours built-in with an additional two eight-hour charges within the charge case. These microphones also feature IPX4 ratings against rain, spills and splashes.

Here’s a closer look at the feature list:

MoveMic One offers instant setup and connectivity, enabling you to record in seconds without missing a beat.

Realize the potential of receiver-free wireless, with one channel of high-quality audio transmitted directly to your phone.

Utilizing a custom acoustic design and proprietary wireless software, MoveMic achieves broadcast-quality audio quality beyond traditional mobile devices.

The free ShurePlus MOTIV apps allow you to customize your audio and video settings for optimal recording. Configure gain, limiter, EQ, compression, noise reduction and record within the apps.

Add the MoveMic Receiver (sold separately) for added compatibility with DSLR and mirrorless cameras, computers, as well as popular third-party mobile apps.

Rated IPX4, MoveMic One is designed to withstand rain, spills and splashes, ensuring your content is not limited by environmental conditions.

All of the new MoveMic gear is now available for purchase directly on Amazon, but the prices appear to be higher than they are directly from the Shure site. Why that is the case is unclear at this point (it might just be a pricing mistake as they are just going live there today), but you will find the proper pricing details directly from Shure. All configurations are now available for purchase starting from $249.

If the new Shure clip-on microphone solutions are a bit pricey for your needs, check out the Razer Seiren BT at $100 or one of the more budget-freindly solutions you’ll find on Amazon for a whole lot less – just don’t expect them to sound nearly as good as something from Shure.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!