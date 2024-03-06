Gozney releases the ‘world’s most advanced’ compact portable pizza ovens – Arc and Arc XL 

Gozney changed the game for pizza-making enthusiasts in 2016 when it created the world’s first and original stone-floored portable live-fire oven, the Roccbox. It was the first time home cooks could create restaurant-quality pizzas in 60 seconds without having to build a large, expensive, traditional wood-fired oven, which Gozney had a ton of experience already doing. Since then, it’s launched other portable models like the Dome, which debuted a dual-fuel concept, allowing users to swap between wood-fired cooking and a gas burner. Today, Gozney is launching its most advanced and compact pizza ovens, the Arc XL and Arc. Keep reading to find out what sets these new models apart.

All of Gozney’s products were born out of its experience and knowledge as the UK leader in restaurant pizza ovens. The designs and aesthetics are sleek while also paying homage to the origins of old-school outdoor wood-fired ovens. The new Arc and Arc Xl are absolutely gorgeous to the eye and would immediately elevate any backyard kitchen, pop-up food event, or even inside a commercial kitchen.

As far as size, the Arc and Arc XL land right in the middle between Gozney’s original Roccbox and the Dome. The Arc XL model is built for 16-inch pizzas, while the Arc is built for 14-inch. Otherwise, both models work the same and come with exciting new features. Essentially, you hook the Arc up to a propane gas tank, set the digital dial to your desired temperature, and begin baking the pizzas or dishes of your choosing. Rustic restaurant-quality pizzas can be baked in your backyard in as little as 60 seconds. Let’s take an even closer look at the new features that really set these new pizza ovens apart from Gozney’s other models and those of their competitors.

Lateral Side Burner: The most notable feature of the Arc Xl and Arc is the new lateral burner. The lateral direction of the rolling flames across the oven’s domed ceiling most closely replicates traditional wood fire ovens and provides the most consistent heat. Moving the burner up off the cooking floor also frees up space on the baking stone so that you can sling bigger pizzas with more ease.

Digital Temperature Gauge: The new digital temperature gauge measures the exact temperature of the thick stone oven floor so that you are in complete control. This feature, paired with the precise dial on the flame, allows you to create great pizza after great pizza.

The new digital temperature gauge measures the exact temperature of the thick stone oven floor so that you are in complete control. This feature, paired with the precise dial on the flame, allows you to create great pizza after great pizza. 2-Layer Heat Retention: With Arc’s 2-layer space-age insulation and an extra thick stone floor, the temperature can quickly reach 950°F/500°C and continue at that temperature like no other compact oven on the market. No door is needed. This feature isn’t necessarily new for Gozney, but pairing it with the expert temperature control and the new lateral burner may make these new Arc models the world’s most advanced compact oven on the market today.

The Gozney Arc and Arc XL are now available

Gozney has been teasing the release of Arc and Arc XL for a couple of months, but you can now officially purchase the two models and their accessories on Gozney’s website. The Arc (14-inch capacity) runs for $699, while the Arc XL (16-inch capacity) runs for $799. The Arc only comes in one core color, the cream, while the Arc XL comes in the cream color or a limited edition launch color of “bone,” a dark gray. If you are looking for accessories to accompany your new Gozney Arc pizza oven, there are stands, boosters, and covers available as well.

9to5Toys Take

As someone who cooks all the time for work and for fun, a pizza oven like this is at the top of my wishlist. I actually own a similar pizza oven from a different company, and while it has been fun to use, I don’t find myself using it as much as I thought I would. The lateral side burner, digital temperature gauge, and heat retention of the new Gozney Arc models set these ovens apart from other brands and from my experience, they would make the outdoor pizza-making process the most enjoyable experience possible. While they may be priced higher than other brands on the market, I think it’s for good reason. These new features are hard to ignore and set them apart from the pack. Considering Gozney is the pioneer of portable pizza ovens, I’d trust that the Arc and Arc XL are worth every penny.

